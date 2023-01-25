'Sanctuary City' Mayor Calls Immigration Crisis 'Unfair': 'When My House Is Burning Down ...'

If New York Mayor Eric Adams’ “house is burning down,” Joe Biden is the arsonist.

In an appearance Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Adams fielded a question from host Joe Scarborough that was probably aimed at drumming up sympathy for the “sanctuary city” mayor related to the illegal immigration tide that’s reached his city.

Instead, the answer turned into a damning indictment of the Biden administration’s immigration policies — whether Adams meant it that way or not.

After a video introduction aimed at illustrating how bad illegal immigration has slammed the Big Apple, Scarborough opened by asking Adams flatly: “How serious is the crisis at the border and what pressure is it putting on you as the mayor of New York City?”

The answer probably wasn’t quite what Scarborough was looking for.

Adams, a Democrat, first hit the obligatory notes of how northern (Democratic-run) cities were being inundated with illegals coming up from the South. (Of course, he spared not a word of sympathy for the border states and cities that are bearing the real burden of Biden’s immigration largesse.) Then he started to complain about the injustice of it all.

“This is just unfair for cities to carry the weight of a national problem,” he told the “Morning Joe” roundtable. “This is a major financial impact on New York City and cities across the country that are receiving the brunt of it.”

Then he got to describing the Biden administration’s response to the crisis in words that painted a picture of utter incompetence — even indifference to the problem that exploded as soon as it became clear Biden would take over the presidency in 2021. As of October, according to the conservative Federation for Immigration Reform, the number of illegal immigrants known to have entered the country was 5.5 million.

There’s no sign that it’s slowing either. Why would it? There are about 8 billion human beings in the world and more are being born all the time. If the doors are open to the globe, there’s no reason the flow would ever stop.

Are liberals starting to blame Biden for illegal immigration problems? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 89% (57 Votes) No: 11% (7 Votes)

Even assuming that most people are honest, intelligent and hard-working, only a fool would think they all are. And if only one in 10 illegals is a criminal or otherwise undesirable — or one in 100 even — we’re letting a lot of criminals and undesirables into the country.

In December, according to FAIR, the country witnessed another record-shattering mass of migrants crossing the board, with more than 250,000 encounters between Border Patrol and illegals.

In a Friday night news dump, the Biden administration finally released border numbers for December 2022. Here’s what you need to know about the highest monthly total in American history. pic.twitter.com/quGLOpVZXe — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) January 25, 2023

Trying to deal with the massive influx of illegal aliens who have entered the country in the past two years — while the administration has refused to enforce the law and crippled border defenses — has exposed the utter ineptitude at the top.

“I was told that we have an individual who’s coordinating the operation, and as I shared with White House officials, why don’t I know who that is?” Adams said.

(Oddly enough, the name “Kamala Harris” didn’t come up, though she was allegedly put in charge of bringing the border under control back in March 2021. That’s working out perfectly.)

The mayor went on to talk about a “long-term solution,” which he naturally blamed Republicans for blocking. But then he got to the real heart of the matter.

“When my house is burning, I don’t want to hear about fire prevention,” Adams said. “Let’s put out the fire. And the fire right now is the overproliferation of migrant asylum seekers in several cities in the country.”







“Overproliferation of migrant asylum seekers” is a $50 way of saying “illegal aliens,” but for liberals, language is used to obfuscate the truth, not elucidate it.

Whatever language he used, the response couldn’t have been what his hosts were looking for, not even on the “Morning Joe” Twitter thread, where it would be reasonable to expect liberals to be hanging around.

It was all okay when Texas towns were having to deal with the influx of millions, yes millions, of illegals infiltrating their towns. It’s only a problem when NYC has to deal with it. Hypocrite! — Kay Kay Dub (@KayKayDubya) January 25, 2023

What a whining Loser! Figure it out Man! You wanted this Job, do your job! Quit complaining! I got a suggestion, start by why and how they are even coming to our boarder/country in the first place! — Jason McKenna (@jmckenna007) January 25, 2023

New York is a sanctuary city…oh wait…we’ve gotta do something about the migrant invasion!!! 🙄 — eyewitness views (@seethew0rld) January 25, 2023

Off the liberal reservation, the reaction was even worse — for liberals, anyway.

This is so unintentionally hilarious. — Rae A (@xrae) January 25, 2023

The reality of the immigration crisis is not that Republicans need to come to the table for a “long-term solution.”

The reality is that the problem is one of Joe Biden’s own making. And the solution was demonstrated only a few years ago by then-President Donald Trump: Closing the border and keeping it closed is a matter of priorities and political will. In a Democratic administration, there’s no logic in blaming a Republican.

It’s possible that the other hosts on “Morning Joe” realized that the conversation was not a winner for their team. After Adams’ “house is burning” comment, the conversation quickly moved on to more specifically New York issues.

But even MSNBC viewers had to understand what had happened in the migrant interview segment.

Progressives were happy to cheer for open borders when it just meant Texans and Arizonans were being overrun in the name of global equity, but with illegal immigration becoming a budget-busting problem in urban areas, those oh-so-welcoming “sanctuary” cities aren’t going to be so welcoming anymore.

For all the Democrat talk about “root causes” (and the continuing national embarrassment that is Vice President Kamala Harris), the cause is at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., where the almost-certainly corrupt Joe Biden is putting his doddering stamp on the country by torching the laws that help keep it secure.

So in an interview Wednesday on one of cable TV’s most liberal programs, the mayor of one of the country’s most liberal cities torched a liberal Democratic president, if only by accident: Adams’ house is burning down, the flames are spreading, and even Democrats can figure out that Biden is the arsonist is here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.