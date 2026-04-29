'Sanctuary Politicians' Release Illegal Alien Suspected of Killing Newlywed Couple - Then ICE Steps In

In a very real moral sense, Democrats qualify as accessories to the crimes illegal aliens commit.

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced in a news release that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had arrested Rajinder Kumar, an illegal alien charged with manslaughter in the 2025 deaths of newlywed couple William Micah Carter and Jennifer Lynn Lower.

According to DHS, “sanctuary politicians” in Oregon had released Kumar back into the community.

On Nov. 24, 2025, Kumar wrecked his semi-truck on U.S. Highway 20 in Deschutes County, Oregon. A Subaru Outback carrying Carter and Lower, driver and passenger respectively, crashed into the semi-truck.

Carter and Lower had married only 16 days earlier.

Of course, as an illegal alien, Kumar had no business being in the United States, let alone driving a semi-truck.

As usual, Democrat politicians bear responsibility for both. DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis explained.

“This illegal alien was issued a CDL by Gavin Newsom’s California. He then went on to recklessly drive a truck on America’s highways and KILL two honeymooners,” Bis said.

Worse yet, Oregon “sanctuary politicians” treated Kumar like a regular U.S. citizen.

“Instead of cooperating with ICE law enforcement, Oregon sanctuary politicians RELEASED him from jail back into American communities,” Bis added. “Every time sanctuary politicians release a dangerous criminal illegal alien back into our communities, they are gambling with American lives. We are grateful to our ICE law enforcement officers who tracked this killer down to ensure he’s permanently removed from America’s highways and can never harm another American family again.”

ICE agents arrested Kumar on April 22. He now faces removal proceedings while in ICE detention.

Worst of all, President Joe Biden’s administration released Kumar into the U.S. following his illegal entry in 2022.

In other words, both Biden and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California had chances to protect Carter and Lower. Instead, the Democrat politicians chose the illegal alien. They always do.

From a conservative perspective, the bottom line remains as simple as ever. Kumar is a human being on whom no decent person wishes harm, but he also entered the U.S. illegally, which means that, under our immigration laws, he should not have been able to remain in the country.

For some reason, however, liberals pretend as if they cannot understand the distinction between illegal and legal.

Take, for instance, a story in the digital news site Lookout Eugene-Springfield.

On Monday, the Lookout spoke with a man who was driving a vehicle with Kumar as a passenger when ICE officers pulled him over and arrested the illegal alien.

“That was just a really big shock of my life … I have no word for that moment,” the man said.

The anonymous man, who came to the U.S. illegally but received asylum status, characterized Kumar’s arrest as “not justice.” He said that Kumar deserved to face a judge, and the newlywed victims deserved justice, too.

At the same time, however, the man recalled that he showed ICE officers his “green card” and drove away.

In other words, the man’s own testimony proved that his legal status, by whatever means he acquired it, protected him. Kumar, on the other hand, had no such status.

Still, one senses that the Lookout wanted to gin up sympathy for Kumar and fear of ICE. Why else would the outlet focus on the illegal alien charged with manslaughter, rather than the victims and their families?

Of course, we know the answer. We have seen it many times. The outlet focused on Kumar because liberals actually do care more about illegal aliens than about American citizens.

Moreover, that same fundamental contempt for Americans explains everything Biden, Newsom, and the Democrats have done with respect to illegal immigration, including their palpable indifference to victims of violent migrants.

Kumar, it appears, does not fall into the violent category. Nothing about this situation suggests that he meant to kill those newlyweds. But he did allegedly kill them. And by law, he should not have been here in the first place.

Thus, someone deserves blame.

Perhaps if we start charging Democrat and sanctuary politicians as accessories to the crimes illegal aliens commit, those crimes — including the aliens’ continued presence on U.S. soil — will cease.

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