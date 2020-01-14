Sanders Field Organizer Calls for Opponents To Suffer Soviet-Style Punishment

A field organizer for the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign was caught on video saying some deeply disturbing things about what he wants to do if the Vermont senator does not win the Democratic nomination for president.

The organizer, identified as Kyle Jurek, was filmed in an undercover video calling for violent action and even death for those who oppose Sanders and his far-left ideals.

Jurek works for the Sanders campaign in the crucial state of Iowa and has been paid, at minimum, $9,775 in the role, Project Veritas reported.

He had a dire warning about what Sanders supporters might do at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this July.

“If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC Convention, f—ing Milwaukee will burn. It’ll start in Milwaukee and then when police push back on that, then other cities will just f—ing [hand explosion],” Jurek said.

TRENDING: Altercation Between Sanders and Warren Breaks Out Moments After Debate Ends

In a different clip, he told the Project Veritas journalist, “The cops are gonna be the ones that are getting f—ing beaten in Milwaukee. They’re gonna call up the National Guard for that s—. I promise you that. …

“I’m ready to throw down now. I don’t want to wait and have to wait for f—ing DNC. … The billionaire class. The f—ing media, pundits.

“Walk into that MSNBC studios, drag those motherf—ers out by their hair and light them on fire in the streets.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Jurek said in another clip, “Well, I’ll tell you what in Cuba, what did they do to reactionaries? You want to fight against the revolution, you’re going to die for it, motherf—er.”

This is beyond frightening. He is not some rogue campaign volunteer. He is a paid member of the Sanders campaign staff calling for the murders of people opposed to its “revolution.”

If this were someone who worked for President Donald Trump, you could rest assured that the story would be getting top headlines in the establishment media.

Jurek even called for the introduction of Soviet-style gulags, a human rights atrocity where there was forced labor. But he said they weren’t so bad.

“Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f—ing people to not be Nazis. Like, we’re probably going to have to do the same thing here,” he said.

RELATED: Soviet-Born Chess Legend Brilliantly Educates Millennials Who Approve of Communism

“That’s kind of what all Bernie’s whole f—ing, like, ‘Hey, free education for everybody’ — because we’re going to have to teach you not to be a f—ing Nazi.”

Should the Sanders campaign fire Jurek? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (775 Votes) 5% (39 Votes)

Jurek said “there’s a reason Joseph Stalin had gulags,” and then defended them by saying, “Actually, gulags were a lot better than what the CIA has told us that they were.”

“Like, people were actually paid a living wage in gulags, they had conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were actually meant for, like, re-education,” he said.

It sounds like Jurek is the one who needs more education. Perhaps a course in using English without cursing in every sentence and another in civics and how a constitutional republic works.

As far as gulags being “not so bad,” he really needs more education.

These camps were home to the forced labor of political prisoners, farmers who did not want to give up their private property and anyone who was anti-Joseph Stalin.

Women were raped, food was scarce, working conditions were abysmal and some of the prisoners even worked themselves to death.

But this fits in line with the “democrat socialist” line of thinking because it truly resembles a new brand of communism. Do as we tell you or face the consequences, which is essentially what Jurek said.

“So if Trump gets re-elected, what?” the Project Veritas journalist asked.

“F—ing cities burn,” Jurek said.

“Whatever it takes,” he said. “And that’s why they’re like, ‘Oh, anti-fascists are violent,’ it’s because we’re willing to go above and beyond what the law says is acceptable.

“Like, ‘Oh free speech,’ yeah, they try to be like, ‘Oh you’re against free speech.’ No, we’re not against free speech, we’re against f—ing hate speech. And if your free speech is something that, like, ‘These people shouldn’t exist,’ then I don’t give a f— if it’s free speech or not, you don’t need — like, free speech has repercussions. …

“Yeah there are consequences to your f—ing actions, right? And if your speech is calling for people to be eliminated on the base of race or gender, religious, like for whatever reason, things that people can’t change, then you should expect a f—ing violent reaction. And you deserve a violent reaction. Because that’s just an unacceptable thing. It’s not acceptable.”

Jurek said the “only thing that fascists understand is violence. So the only way you can confront them is with violence.”

Not only should he be fired immediately, but he should also be tested for psychological issues.

This is outrageous, and it will be interesting to see if any Democrat has the nerve to mention it at Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

In fact, it will be even more interesting to see if any journalists do their job and ask him to disavow it, the way they would if it were Trump on that stage.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.