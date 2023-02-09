Sanders Mirrors Line from Famous Reagan Speech in Her Powerful State of the Union Response

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered a well-received Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, in which she appeared to borrow some phrasing from the speech that launched Ronald Reagan’s political career.

“The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy,” Sanders said, arguing that the Biden administration has been “completely hijacked by the radical left.”

“Americans want common sense from their leaders, but in Washington, the Biden administration is doubling down on crazy,” the former Trump White House press secretary added.

“President Biden inherited the fastest economic recovery on record. The most secure border in history. Cheap, abundant homegrown energy. Fast-rising wages. A rebuilt military. And a world that was stable and at peace. But over the last two years, Democrats destroyed it all,” Sanders said.

In his 1964 speech “A Time For Choosing” in support of GOP Sen. Barry Goldwater’s presidential candidacy, Reagan used very similar language to characterize the divide between liberalism and conservatism.

“You and I are told increasingly we have to choose between a left or right,” he said. “Well, I’d like to suggest there is no such thing as a left or right. There’s only an up or down — [up] man’s old-aged dream, the ultimate in individual freedom consistent with law and order, or down to the ant heap of totalitarianism.”

“Regardless of their sincerity, their humanitarian motives, those who would trade our freedom for security have embarked on this downward course,” Reagan added.

The then-Hollywood actor would go on to successfully run for California governor in 1966 and serve two terms, followed by two terms in the White House.



Later in her approximately 15-minute remarks, Sanders said, “In the radical left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country.”

“Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight,” she added.

“Every day, we are told we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags and worship their false idols, all while big government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is — your freedom of speech.”

Sanders contended, “That’s not normal. It’s crazy, and it’s wrong.”

Arkansas’ 47th governor concluded, “We know not what the future holds, but we know who holds the future in his hands. And with God as our witness, we will show the world that America is still the place where freedom reigns and liberty will never die.”

Fellow former White House press secretaries Dana Perino and Kayleigh McEnany offered high praise for Sanders’ speech.

Perino tweeted, “She did an incredible job. Best response I’ve ever seen.”

McEnany wrote, “Excellent State of the Union response from Governor [Sarah Huckabee] — authentic, bold, and positive!” She also shared a quote from Sanders’ response: “You and I were put on this earth ‘for such a time as this’ to charge boldly ahead!”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted that Sanders “knocked it out of the park. The contrast between her speech and Biden’s couldn’t be more clear.”

McCarthy wrote, “Republicans offer a vision for a future built on freedom, not fear-mongering.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

