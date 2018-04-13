Sanders: One of Trump’s Greatest Achievements Will Go Down as Firing James Comey

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders praised her boss’s decision to fire James Comey from his position as head of the FBI, calling it one of the president’s “greatest achievements.”

President Donald Trump fired Comey in May of last year under the advisement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.

That decision eventually led to the appointment of a special counsel to investigate alleged Russia/Trump campaign collusion and whether Trump tried to obstruct the investigation.

This week, excerpts were released from Comey’s upcoming memoir “A Higher Loyalty: The Truth Lies and Leadership,” which characterized the president as unethical and “untethered to the truth.”

“The American people see right through the blatant lies of a self-admitted leaker,” Sanders told reporters during a White House briefing on Friday.

“This is nothing more than a poorly executed PR stunt by Comey to desperately rehabilitate his tattered reputation and enrich his own bank account by peddling a book that belongs in the bargain bin of the fiction section, instead of being remembered as a dedicated servant in the pursuit of justice like so many of his other colleagues at the FBI.”

“Comey will be forever known as a disgraced, partisan hack who broke his sacred trust with the president of the United States, the dedicated agents of the FBI and the American people he vowed to faithfully serve,” she continued.

“One of the president’s greatest achievements will go down as firing Director James Comey.”

President Trump also slammed Comey on Friday after passages from the former director’s book were released.

The full memoir is scheduled to be released next week.

“James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR,” Trump wrote. “Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired.”

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

“His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst ‘botch jobs’ of history,” the president continued.

“It was my great honor to fire James Comey.”

