Sanders Pushes Pro-Life Voters to Trump: Supporting Abortion Is 'Essential' To Being a Dem

At the count of three, let’s all give Bernie Sanders a huge ovation.

Seriously, President Donald Trump and his supporters owe the Democratic presidential hopeful some gratitude. While every other candidate undoubtedly recognizes the importance of each and every vote, Sanders is in the business of pushing potential voters away. In doing so, he has quite possibly helped the president’s re-election efforts.

During a candidate forum Saturday in Concord, New Hampshire, the Vermont senator was asked, “Is there such a thing as a pro-life Democrat in your vision of the party?”

Sanders’ response: “I think being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat, if you’re asking me.”

“And I may be wrong on this, I think, in the Senate, probably 95 percent of the Democrats are pro-choice. You have a few who are not,” he continued. “In the House, maybe even a higher percentage. So that’s kind of what my view is.

TRENDING: House Republicans Strike Back Against Schiff, Boycott ‘Publicity Event’ Hearing

“I think by this time in history, when we talk about what a Democrat is, I think being pro-choice is essentially, an essential part of that.”

In other words, Sanders believes pro-life Americans have no place in the Democratic Party. Talk about ostracizing potential voters!

According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 29 percent of Democrats identified as “pro-life.”

Moreover, as noted by TheBlaze, “Marist polling conducted in January found that 44% of Democrats favor restrictions on abortions ranging from limiting it to the first three months of a pregnancy to not allowing it under any circumstances.”

Marist Abortion Survey by The Western Journal on Scribd

Sanders’ comments did not sit well with many on social media.

And that is why I’m not a Democrat! — David (@DLB1952) February 11, 2020

RELATED: House Republicans Strike Back Against Schiff, Boycott 'Publicity Event' Hearing

I used to think people that voted a straight party ticket were small minded. However, if Bernie is right and an entire party is ok with killing babies, voting against them all may be the thing to do. — Chris Mcleod (@cemchargers) February 9, 2020

If you are trying to win over republican voters this is not how it’s done! — Helen (@HelenBlue9) February 9, 2020

If Sanders does not recognize how many potential Democratic voters he ostracized by way of his stance, he need only look at the response that another Democratic candidate, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, received when confronted with a similar question at a recent Fox News town hall.

Pro-life Democrat Kristen Day asked Buttigieg, “Do you want the support of pro-life Democratic voters? There are about 21 million of us. And if so, would you support more moderate platform language in the Democratic Party to ensure that the party of diversity and inclusion really does include everybody?”

Buttigieg made it clear that he disagreed and that he believes almost all abortions should be legal.

Pete Buttigieg just told a pro-life, Democrat *woman* she has no place in today’s Democrat Party. All she asked for was a recognition there is diversity of thought on the issue and that it be put in the platform language. He said no and told her to deal with it. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 27, 2020

While Sanders and Buttigieg likely garnered some support from some in their base, they also exiled many other potential Democratic voters.

Gone are the days when Democrats modulated their view on the issue of abortion with the phrase “safe, legal, and rare.” Now, many of the party’s leaders support abortion right up to the ninth month of pregnancy and even after the baby is born.

Do you think the Democrats' hard line on abortion will hurt them in November? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (791 Votes) 3% (21 Votes)

As an example of just how extreme some Democrats have become, 44 Senate Democrats voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a bill that was meant to “prohibit a health care practitioner from failing to exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.”

President Donald Trump and the GOP owe Sanders a great deal of gratitude. He has made it clear: Pro-lifers are not welcome in the Democratic Party.

Fortunately, these millions of people are not without a home. Trump and other Republicans throughout the country will welcome them with open arms.

They should remember that come Election Day.

Thank you, Bernie!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.