Sanity Is Returning: Blue City's Pride Month Cancelled Due to Insufficient Interest

It’s good to finally be at place when you hear “Pride Month” and “cancellation” and don’t immediately think, “Which Christian got fired this time?”

Instead, it’s a blue city in a red state nixing its kickoff to the season of rainbow-hued corporate logos on social media and grooming parades, all because of a lack of interest.

“The Pride Season Kickoff, initially scheduled for June 6, has been canceled due to insufficient attendance, despite strong online enthusiasm,” KBOI-TV reported on Friday.

“The event was intended to enhance LGBTQ+ visibility and community connection in June, serving as a precursor to the main Boise Pride celebration in September.”

I’ll leave aside why Boise’s main “Pride” celebration was in September, since I neither know nor care enough to find out; you can Google it on your own time if you feel the need for an answer to a question less important than “Is the state of Wisconsin eating enough spinach?” (That being said, I’ve heard about being a day or two late on a belated birthday email to someone, but what does it say when a blue city can’t even throw its annual LGBT shindig within two months of the actual month activists have allotted to “Pride”?)

I’ll also leave aside the fact that, when it comes to the issue of “strong online enthusiasm,” that’s very much a [citation needed] statement on the part of KBOI. I’m again not part of the Boise online community, but I don’t imagine there being a groundswell of city residents posting on Instagram, saying stuff like, “We need more gyrating leather-clad men with aviator sunglasses and handlebar mustaches sauntering around downtown Boise NOW!”

Instead, I’d like to point to the level of delusion from the organizers, who said they’d use the opportunity to “reflect, reset, and come back stronger” — yet gave every indication they weren’t going to do any such thing:

Organizers expressed their commitment to expanding Pride in Boise, emphasizing the need for active community participation to bring new events to life. “We know the desire for more Pride programming is real — we hear it constantly,” they said. However, they noted that early community buy-in is crucial for the success of events outside the flagship festival. …

“We still believe in the idea behind the Pride Season Kickoff, and we hope to revisit it in the future,” they said, inviting the community to stand with them and help grow the Pride movement in Boise.

Do you feel like people are finally waking up to just how sick “Pride Month” really is? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (53 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

These are exactly the same people who woke up on the morning of Nov. 6, 2024, saw that Kamala Harris had lost every swing state and underperformed nationally, and asked themselves: “Are we the problem?” And within a minute, they answered it: “No, it’s the bigots. We’ve got to try harder at lecturing them even harder.”

Of course these shameful buffoons think that the “desire for more Pride programming is real — we hear it constantly.”

Breaking: If you stand inside an echo chamber, you will hear only yourself, only in a slightly different voice. Film at 11.

Meanwhile, the rest of us — either conservatives and Christians who stayed quiet, or those who were in the middle and were unsure about these sorts of things — went along with being told our kids had to have propaganda shoved in their faces about the Stonewall riots at public school, and lugged out to “Pride parades” and Drag Queen Story Hour if we were to really fight bigotry.

You’re not bringing your kid? You object to that curriculum? Oh. You must be one of those people.

Well, the election on Nov. 5 was supposed to be razor-thin. It wasn’t. And one of the reasons why was that people were sick of the wokeness.

They weren’t going to pretend anymore. The emperor never had any clothes, and at “Pride parades” they didn’t even have to pretend because most of the marchers were almost naked anyway. (But bring the kids!)

Now, the only people who think that “the desire for more Pride programming is real” are living in an alternate reality where it’s perpetually Nov. 4, 2024, Kamala is going to hold the blue wall and sweep the Sun Belt swing states, and Tim Walz will put in an appearance at the Boise Pride Season Kickoff because the administration wants him as far away from the capital and cameras as possible, but there aren’t as many LGBT-centric events in Alaska.

Sanity is returning, people, slowly but surely. If you need any more evidence, just look here.

