Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Major Health News, Reveals Successful Cancer Surgery

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Republican candidate for governor of Arkansas, announced that she underwent surgery on Friday for thyroid cancer.

“During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed that I had thyroid cancer,” Sanders said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free,” she posted.

“I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers and support.

“I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state.”

Sanders, 40, made her last public appearance on Saturday at a University of Arkansas football game, The Associated Press reported.

In the same Twitter post, Dr. John R. Sims is quoted as saying that Sanders’ surgery “went extremely well, and I expect her to be back on her feet even within the next 24 hours.”

Sims is a surgeon at CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, according to the AP.

“This is a Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma which is the most common type of thyroid cancer and has an excellent prognosis,” Sims said in the statement. “I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer free, and I don’t anticipate any of this slowing her down.”

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, faces Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the gubernatorial race. Current Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, is unable to run again due to term limits.

Our family is grateful to God and good doctors in Little Rock for the outcome! Go @SarahHuckabee ! https://t.co/mT2rC7pn0Q — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 16, 2022

Sanders was deputy press secretary at the beginning of the Trump administration but took over as press secretary in 2017. She served in that role until 2019.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 12,000 men and 33,000 women get thyroid cancer annually. Of those, the disease is fatal to about 950 men and 1,100 women.

