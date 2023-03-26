Sarah Huckabee Sanders Has Bad News for School District Who Gave Teachers White Privilege Survey

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave one school a blazing red F for what she called “indoctrination.”

Sanders tweeted that she came down hard on the Fayetteville School district over a survey issued to teachers during staff training that told white teachers how to reject their white privilege.

“My administration will not tolerate CRT or indoctrination in Arkansas schools. We’ve reached out to the district to ensure teachers aren’t forced to sign this pledge. It won’t happen again,” Sanders tweeted.

“We will teach kids how to think, not what to think!” she wrote.

According to Fox News, the survey has been yanked from future use, as indicated by a letter sent by Fayetteville Public Schools Superintendent John L. Colbert. The letter said the survey may have violated the ban Sanders imposed against promoting critical race theory in Arkansas schools.

A parent group called Moms for Liberty very publicly blew the whistle on the schools by posting sections of the survey on its Twitter account.

In one section, teachers were asked whether they reject “any privileges that come with white racial identity” and if they “advocate for cultural competency and social justice effectively and professionally.”

Teachers were also asked if they were aware of how biased they were.

The survey wanted to know if teachers allow students in their classes to question ” bias assumptions or behaviors observed in our school environment.”

The survey also wanted teachers to explain if they were “brave equity warriors.”

“This survey compels teachers to acknowledge that, if white, they are biased, racist, & privileged. The survey does not measure IF a teacher is racist and privileged. but rather how far down the racist and privileged continuum their answers rate them. This is outrageous. FPS admin & school board must immediately explain this survey, its intent and how it will be used. No teacher should be forced to complete such a survey,” Moms for Liberty posted.

“If there was any question about the presence of CRT in our district, this survey removes all doubt. Take a moment to read the survey in its entirety. It is a tool used by social justice activists promoting a social justice agenda at the expense of our teachers & our kids,” the group posted.

“The integrity of our teachers and the academic excellence our children deserve is at stake. This will be stopped… Why? Because it’s the right thing to do,” the group said.

Colbert’s letter said the survey “was not required or collected, but it was used as a self-reflection tool,” according to Fox News.

