Commentary

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Calls Arkansas Lawmakers Into Special Session, Announces Brutal Plan Against COVID Lockdowns

 By Jack Gist  September 11, 2023 at 1:03pm
Who’s better and handling emergencies: conservatives or progressives? Your answer will depend on what is more important to you: freedom or power.

If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s that when it comes to public health crises, progressive governors opt for increased power at any cost — and conservative governors try to protect individual freedoms while at the same time keeping their citizens safe.

If you still need convincing, take a look at what happened on Friday in Arkansas and New Mexico.

On the conservative side of the equation, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas called for a special session beginning this week for lawmakers to discuss COVID vaccine mandates, among other things.

In a call to ban vaccine mandates for state employees, Sanders observed that restrictions enacted in 2020 “trampled on our liberty.”

“Back then, a handful of bureaucrats shut down our schools, our churches, our businesses and forced masks on our kids and tried to implement vaccine passports,” the governor said during a news conference. “That will not happen again here in the state of Arkansas.”

“When I took this office,” she said, “I promised to limit the growth of government before government could limit the growth of liberty. To achieve that, today, I’m calling a special session of the legislature, beginning next Monday, focused on three things: cutting taxes, streamlining state government and protecting our freedom.”

Sanders also said she would ask the Arkansas Department of Health to “publicize the potential risks related to the COVID-19 vaccine so that all Arkansans can make informed decisions about their health.”



That’s pretty straightforward and to the point — less government, more liberty and an informed citizenry — a dose of sanity in a world gone mad.

Sanders stands for freedom. She thinks it’s “insane” that we’re even talking about COVID mandates.

New Mexico’s progressive leader, on the other hand, is stomping on gun rights in the name of public health.

On Friday, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced an executive order that temporarily prohibits people from carrying firearms in Albuquerque and throughout Bernalillo County, whether or not they have a legal permit to do so.

Lujan Grisham claimed the order was designed in part to spur a “strong debate” about how to address gun violence,” according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. She said people should be horrified “that so many young people and so many individuals with no training and reckless, criminal behavior are openly carrying firearms in our community.”

That’s crazy.

People who have legal gun permits go through a process where they are presumably trained in firearm safety and undergo background checks to make sure they don’t have records of “reckless, criminal behavior.”

If New Mexico does not vet gun permits properly, it would at least make sense for Lujan Grisham to start there.

Making firearms illegal for legal gun permit owners is not only contrary to reason but appears to be blatantly unconstitutional.

Should more governors follow Sanders' lead?

“A child is murdered, the perpetrator is still on the loose, and what does the governor do?” New Mexico Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca said in a statement from Senate Republicans.

“She throws the mayor of Albuquerque under the bus and then targets law-abiding citizens with an unconstitutional gun order,” Baca said.

Lujan Grisham is the opposite of Sanders. The progressive governor wants to increase government control, clamp down on liberty and confuse the citizenry with nonsensical executive orders.

In fact, Sanders commented on her New Mexico counterpart’s move, saying in a post on social media Saturday, “If the government can take away one of your most basic rights, it can take away any of them. As long as I’m Governor, Arkansas will not tread on the Second Amendment – or any other.”

Where would you rather live, in Sanders’ state of Arkansas or the progressive dystopia of New Mexico?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ plan to ban COVID mandates is a brutal blow to progressive fever dreams of total control. More power to her.

Jack Gist
Contributor, Commentary
Jack Gist has published books, short stories, poems, essays, and opinion pieces in outlets such as The Imaginative Conservative, Catholic World Report, Crisis Magazine, Galway Review, and others. His genre-bending novel The Yewberry Way: Prayer (2023) is the first installment of a trilogy that explores the relationship between faith and reason. He can be found at jackgistediting.com
