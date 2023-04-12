Sarah Huckabee Sanders Cracks Down on Crime, Bans Parole for Rapists and 23 Other Types of Felons

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders signed a bill Tuesday to stop criminals in prison for rape, first-degree murder, human trafficking and some other felony offenses committed after 2024 from being released early.

The Protect Arkansas Act will make those who commit any of 24 felonies including rape, aggravated robbery and child pornography possession ineligible for parole and require people incarcerated for a variety of other felony crimes like manslaughter and fentanyl delivery committed in 2025 or later to serve at least 85% of their court-assigned sentences.

Sanders signed the act surrounded by law enforcement personnel, and tweeted, “The failed public safety status quo ends today in Arkansas.”

The failed public safety status quo ends today in Arkansas. No more revolving doors in our prisons. No more weak sentencing. No more unsafe streets. The Protect Arkansas Act is now the law of the land — empowering Arkansans with a safer, stronger state. pic.twitter.com/P6E8cKWR7C — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 11, 2023

Sanders also signed the Fentanyl Enforcement and Accountability Act Tuesday.

“Arkansas will now charge drug dealers with murder if they deliver certain drugs that cause an overdose,” the governor said of the new law.

“For the most heinous drug dealers, those who traffic fentanyl to children, we will charge them with life in prison.”

Should every state have a law like this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (341 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Arkansas’ capital of Little Rock saw homicide offenses rise by more than 24% in 2022 compared to the previous year, while forcible rapes and robberies increased by around 8% and 5% respectively, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Sanders had pledged during the 2022 campaign for governor to close parole system loopholes and “never defund the police,” saying, “Criminals in Arkansas do not fear the state’s criminal justice system.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.