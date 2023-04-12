Parler Share
News

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Cracks Down on Crime, Bans Parole for Rapists and 23 Other Types of Felons

 By Trevor Schakohl  April 12, 2023 at 8:14am
Parler Share

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders signed a bill Tuesday to stop criminals in prison for rape, first-degree murder, human trafficking and some other felony offenses committed after 2024 from being released early.

The Protect Arkansas Act will make those who commit any of 24 felonies including rape, aggravated robbery and child pornography possession ineligible for parole and require people incarcerated for a variety of other felony crimes like manslaughter and fentanyl delivery committed in 2025 or later to serve at least 85% of their court-assigned sentences.

Sanders signed the act surrounded by law enforcement personnel, and tweeted, “The failed public safety status quo ends today in Arkansas.”

Trending:
Watch What Happens as Joe Biden Approaches Irish President's Dog: 'Good Instincts on That One'

Sanders also signed the Fentanyl Enforcement and Accountability Act Tuesday.

“Arkansas will now charge drug dealers with murder if they deliver certain drugs that cause an overdose,” the governor said of the new law.

“For the most heinous drug dealers, those who traffic fentanyl to children, we will charge them with life in prison.”

Should every state have a law like this?

Arkansas’ capital of Little Rock saw homicide offenses rise by more than 24% in 2022 compared to the previous year, while forcible rapes and robberies increased by around 8% and 5% respectively, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Sanders had pledged during the 2022 campaign for governor to close parole system loopholes and “never defund the police,” saying, “Criminals in Arkansas do not fear the state’s criminal justice system.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation.

For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Trevor Schakohl
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Tucker Carlson: Mainstream Media Outlets 'Covering Up' What Pentagon Document Leak Is Actually About
Joe Manchin Could Be Preparing to Torpedo Biden's Plans Once Again: Report
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Cracks Down on Crime, Bans Parole for Rapists and 23 Other Types of Felons
Federal Court Rules Dem Governor Who Shut Down Churches During COVID Pandemic Must Pay Up
Alarming New Info on Gen-Z's Faith - They Have Faith But It's in a 'New Religion'
See more...

Conversation