Sarah Huckabee Sanders Reveals 2024 Endorsement, Torches Dems' Ridiculous Stance on Women

 By Randy DeSoto  November 9, 2023 at 1:46pm
Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorsed former President Donald Trump on Wednesday night at a campaign rally in Hialeah, Florida.

The former Trump White House press secretary also took a shot at the Democrats’ gender policies.

“Our country has never needed Donald Trump more than we do right now,” Sanders said at the beginning of her remarks.

“I know I’m upsetting a lot of Democrats by being here tonight because they like to pretend that they are the party of women. They don’t like that the very first woman to ever serve as governor of Arkansas is a proud, conservative Republican,” she added.

“And my message to them is very simple: You cannot be the party of women, if you cannot tell us what a woman is,” Sanders said. “The truth is, it’s not even a question anymore between right and left. It is normal versus crazy, and the left is doubling down on crazy.”

Watch: Vivek Ramaswamy Rips Into Debate Moderator with Fiery Opening Statement

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, appointed by President Joe Biden, could not define what a woman was at her confirmation hearing in March 2022.

I’m not a biologist,” Brown said.

Do you think Trump will win re-election?

Additionally, the Biden administration’s 2022 fiscal year budget replaced the word “mother” with “birthing people.”

Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma questioned Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in June 2021 for a good definition of “birthing people.”

Lankford asked if there were regulatory changes coming in relation to not using the term mother, as had been done in the past.

“We’re trying to be precise in the language that’s used,” Becerra said.

“Mom is a pretty good word. That’s worked for a while,” Lankford responded.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Breaks Silence on GOP Presidential Primary, Makes Endorsement

HHS recently sent an email to its workers stating, “All employees should be addressed [by] the names and pronouns they use to describe themselves,” Fox News reported.

The policy is part of a push for “Gender Identity and Non-Discrimination Guidance,” which is part of a broader administration wide initiative aimed at combating “gender discrimination” based on “gender identity.”

Roger Severino, with the Heritage Foundation, told Fox that the Orwellian policy means that “misgendering” someone would qualify as violating anti-discrimination law, which “gets you fired.”

While introducing Trump at Wednesday’s rally, Sanders listed other problems with the Biden administration.

“We’ve got out-of-control inflation, violent crime, an open border, a rising China. Biden and the left have failed over and over again, and they know it, and you know it, and it is time for a change,” she said.

“That is why tonight I am so proud to endorse my former boss, my friend, and everybody’s favorite president, Donald J. Trump,” the governor announced.

“Think back to four years ago: Our economy was booming, gas was cheap, homes were affordable, people were thriving. President Trump put conservatives on the Supreme Court. He cut taxes, and he rolled back Obama’s big government regulations. He made us energy independent,” Sanders said.

She proclaimed, “President Trump made us great, and I know that he will do it again.”

Trump held his campaign rally in Hialeah, a heavily Hispanic community, as counter-programming to the third Republican presidential primary debate, which took place in neighboring Miami.

