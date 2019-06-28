Sarah Has Message for Trump on Her Last Day & Says What She’ll Do When She Walks out WH Gate for Last Time

Outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had some heartwarming words of farewell Friday before she walked out of the White House for the final time.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that Sanders, who took over as White House press secretary in July 2017, would be stepping down from her post at the end of the month.

Although June 30 is not until Sunday, Friday represented the end of Sanders’ last workweek in the White House.

And on her last day, Sanders had a message for Trump and a word on what she’ll do as she leaves the White House for the last time as the president’s chief spokesperson.

“Today I’ll walk out the gates of the White House for the last time as Press Secretary with my head held high,” Sanders tweeted Friday.

“It’s been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to work with President @realDonaldTrump and his amazing team the last three and a half years,” Sanders added.

Today I’ll walk out the gates of the White House for the last time as Press Secretary with my head held high. It’s been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to work with President @realDonaldTrump and his amazing team the last three and a half years. You’re the best…Thank you! pic.twitter.com/6H0uyMRtFX — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 28, 2019

“You’re the best…Thank you!”

The White House’s official Twitter account had a simple message of response to Sanders’ tweet.

“Thank you, @PressSec!” the White House wrote.

Hannah MacInnis‏, the digital director for Vice President Mike Pence, said Sanders “will be missed.”

“It was an honor of a lifetime to be able to work with @PressSec,” she tweeted.

It was an honor of a lifetime to be able to work with @PressSec, you will be missed dearly by us all! https://t.co/ffbLgo3YuD — Hannah MacInnis (@hannahmac45) June 28, 2019

After Sanders officially steps down, Stephanie Grisham, who previously served as communications director for first lady Melania Trump, will be taking on the role of White House press secretary and communications director.

Sanders tweeted of Grisham last week: “.@StephGrisham45 will be an incredible asset to the President and the country. I’m sad to leave the WH, but so happy our team will be in such great hands.”

.@StephGrisham45 will be an incredible asset to the President and the country. I’m sad to leave the WH, but so happy our team will be in such great hands. Stephanie will do a phenomenal job. Proud to have another mom and a great friend in this role! https://t.co/OYvwL0E1JU — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 25, 2019

“Stephanie will do a phenomenal job. Proud to have another mom and a great friend in this role!” Sanders added.

