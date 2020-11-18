Sarah Palin Fires Back After Obama Claims She Brought 'Dark Spirits' to Republican Party

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin fired back on Monday at former President Barack Obama, who attacked her in his new memoir for bringing “dark spirits” to the Republican Party.

According to the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee, Obama is little more than a “purveyor of untruths.”

In his newly released 768-page memoir titled “A Promised Land,” Obama went after Palin, linking her to racism in a rebuke that included attacks against President Donald Trump and the GOP base.

“Through Palin, it seemed as if the dark spirits that had long been lurking on the edges of the modern Republican Party — xenophobia, anti intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories, an antipathy toward Black and brown folks — were finding their way to center stage,” Obama wrote, according to an early copy obtained by CNN.

The former president further speculated that his 2008 general election opponent, the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, would likely have chosen a different running mate if given the chance at a do-over.

Palin fired back on Monday in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“There’s proof after proof after proof that he [Obama] is a purveyor of untruths,” she told the Fox host.

“Our country has to love truth. We have to be seekers of truth. We have to be willing to follow truth. And there are so many untruths that Barack Obama is leading people towards still.”

“For instance, a truth is that only law and order will usher in peace and prosperity,” she said in an apparent reference to President Trump’s calls for law and order amid a chaotic year of civil unrest.

She added that the Democratic Party’s platform is the “antithesis” of the “sanctity of life,” which Americans should hold as another truth.

“The provisions about it’s OK to kill a baby in the womb — there are so many things that Barack Obama stands for still and he just doesn’t get it, that the solution to our issues in this country, it all comes down to simply loving truth. He does not represent nor love truth,” Palin concluded.

The Fox News appearance wasn’t her only rebuke of the former president, though.

Palin had previously posted to Facebook for another takedown of Obama and his memoir.

“The GOP is more diverse than ever, thanks to this movement,” she wrote on Friday. “Evidence: just last week Republicans earned the support of more minority voters since 1960!”

“Remember in 2008 I dubbed conscientious, patriotic, fed up American women ‘Mama Grizzlies’?” she continued. “Well they’ve roared into activism … and office. The number of female members in the GOP and in public service is at a record high.”

“Whatever you want to call us: the Tea Party, MAGA, Deplorables, Chumps … we are bigger, stronger and louder than ever. Despite your attempts to invalidate us, you’ve heard me say it before but I’ll sound the alarm again: ‘We’re here, we’re clear, get used to it.’”

“Thank you again for crediting me,” Palin concluded. “It’s pleasurable to know I’ve lived rent free in your head these past twelve years.”

