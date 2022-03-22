Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin might make it to Washington 14 years after her first bid for a federal office.

Republican Rep. Don Young, the oldest legislator in Congress and Alaska’s only member of the House, died Friday at the age of 88.

In an interview Monday with Newsmax, Palin was asked if she had an interest in filling his seat.

“Think of those huge shoes that are to be filled when we consider Don Young’s longevity, and his passion, his love, his fighting spirit for our wonderful state of Alaska and for the nation as a whole,” Palin said.

“If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place I would be humbled and honored, and I would. In a heartbeat, I would,” she said.

“It would be an honor.”@SarahPalinUSA responds to calls urging her to replace the late Don Young’s seat in the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/Vpd6Sn6Ssg — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 21, 2022

“We will see how this process goes in filling that seat – it would be an honor,” she said.

“When the media has already clobbered you, as bad as you can get clobbered, and the haters, you’re not going to change their mind,” she said, according to the U.K. Independent. “But you have faith that there are enough Americans who understand where you’re coming from.”

“I think that there are enough Americans who understand what we need, and when I have nothing to lose, as is the case today, I think it would be good for my family, even, yeah, I’d serve,” she said.

Rumor has it Sarah Palin is considering a run for Congress to replace Don Young. I hope she runs. We need more fearless patriots like her in the fight. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 21, 2022

Elsewhere in the interview, she attacked the Biden administration’s energy policy.

“Some people, certainly not in the White House, are aware of what petroleum products are, what transportation costs affect when it comes to supply chain,” she said, according to Newsmax.

But in the Biden administration, “because of their lack of education or purposeful destruction of so many sectors of the economy – they certainly look to blame somebody else.

The Biden White House wants to distract, “as usual,” she said.

“I think it’s comical,” she said.

“Some people, certainly not in the White House, are aware of what petroleum products actually are.”@SarahPalinUSA blasts Biden’s “policies shutting down our own development of the God-given resources we have, untapped, in America.” MORE: https://t.co/MjbX4zPA48 pic.twitter.com/QzoPeZydK7 — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 21, 2022

“Americans do not believe at all when [White House press secretary] Jen Psaki and the president try to point fingers at another world leader for the economic problems we’re having because of their policies shutting down our own development of the God-given resources that we have, untapped, in America,” she said.

After serving as governor of Alaska, Palin was the vice presidential candidate in the late Sen. John McCain’s unsuccessful 2008 Republican campaign for president.

She then became a major political figure in conservative circles as a fierce critic of the Obama administration amid the rise of the tea party movement in 2010. Palin at one point said she might challenge Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska this year, but hasn’t yet filed. (The filing deadline is in June, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.)

Palin was most recently in the news when she lost a libel lawsuit against The New York Times.

Palin claimed the Times had unfairly linked her to a mass shooting, but the suit was thrown out.

