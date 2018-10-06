SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Sarah Palin Teases Return to Politics, Gets an Avalanche of Hate Toward Her Children

Sarah Palin talks to reporters. (Joe Raedle / Getty ImagesSarah Palin talks to reporters. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 8:26am
Print

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin teased a return to politics on Friday, spawning hateful responses directed primarily at her family.

On Friday, the Senate voted to advance Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, paving the way for a full vote as early as Saturday.

All Republican senators voted for the nominee, except for Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Following Murkowski’s decision to side with Democrats on the vote, Palin directed a message at the senator on Twitter.

“Hey @LisaMurkowski– I can see 2022 from my house…,” Palin tweeted, referencing the next year Murkowski would be up for re-election.

TRENDING: Watch: Crowd Boos Graham for Defending Kavanaugh, So He Boos Back

Palin’s tweet alludes to a 2008 SNL sketch in which actress Tina Fey, portraying Palin, had a line saying, “I can see Russia from my house.”

Murkowski has never achieved a majority in any Senate election. In 2016, Libertarian candidate Joe Miller polled 29.2 percent of the votes against her. In 2010, Miller won the GOP primary but lost the general election to Murkowski, who was first appointed to the seat when her father, Frank Murkowski, became governor.

Palin’s tweet, as with everything she does, tapped reservoirs of deep support and deep hate, much of which was directed at her children.

Do you want Sarah Palin back in politics?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Others stood by her.

RELATED: Vox Writer Faces Backlash for Trashing McCain Minutes After Death Announcement

In an interview with the Daily Mai in September, Palin said she and her husband have big plans for the future.

“We’re finally in that spot where we can seize the opportunity to get outside and do more,” she said. “‘And we’re ready to do a lot more.”

Palin and her husband, Todd, have five children. Their fourth, Piper, has just started her last year of high school. Their youngest, Trig, who has Down syndrome, travels with them.

Palin was a star of the conservative movement that rose in opposition to former President Barack Obama, and subsumed her activity in the campaign of President Donald Trump. As with many key Trump supporters, there were rumors of her holding a position in Trump administration but none materialized.

Palin has talked of going deeper than politics.

“I want to do something that will influence our culture. To really remind people how important a work ethic is and to try to erase a lot of this idea that people have that government owes them anything. Or that anybody owes them anything,” she told the Daily Mail.

“I want to be in some positions here to get that message out there, how important it is to be independent, get out there and work for yourself,” she added.

Palin, who cultivated a reputation as a political firebrand, said there is no point for the GOP to be in power without aggressive action.

“They’re in power. They’ve got the House, the Senate, they have the administration and yet they’re acting like victims and they’re always on defense. That’s not what the supporters of the platform expect. We expect to be on offense in order to clean things up — drain that swamp — get government back on our side and get it off our backs and quit playing victim all the time! You’re not going to win a ballgame only playing defense.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Savannah Pointer

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he is still undecided on whether he will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Alex Wong / Getty images

Key Senate Swing Vote Speaks Out on Kavanaugh Nomination – ‘Another Circus’

Chris Agee

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, left, and Jeff Flake of Arizona meet with reporters on Capitol Hill.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Flake, Collins Speak Out on Results of FBI Investigation: ‘No Additional Corroborating Information’

Molly Prince

Brett Kavanaugh TestifiesBrendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Kavanaugh’s Classmates Write Letter, Corroborate His Account of the Devil’s Triangle

Evie Fordham

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, a three-term Republican in Kansas, could be defeated by a Democrat who has raised almost twice the campaign money Yoder has.Micheal Mahoney, KMBC / Twitter screen shot

Republican Congressional Incumbent in Danger of Losing to Democrat with over Twice the Funding

Hanna Bogorowski

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch says Democrats are embarrassing themselves. ( Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Orrin Hatch Takes Apart Democrats’ Arguments Against Kavanaugh Piece-by-Piece: ‘The Very Definition of Bad Faith’

Savannah Pointer

Republican members of the Senate Judiciary CommitteeChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Report: Doxer Threatened To Expose Health Info of GOP Senators’ Kids If Witnesses Told Authorities

Randy DeSoto

Sen. Jeff FlakeAlbert H. Teich / Shutterstock

Flake Announces He Will Vote Yes on Kavanaugh, But Can’t Resist Adding a Caveat

Randy DeSoto

Kavanaugh swearing in Win McNamee / Getty Images

Breaking: Senate Kavanaugh Procedural Vote Results Are In, Republicans Score Key Win

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.