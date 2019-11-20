Sarah Sanders Blasts Impeachment Proceedings: 'Witnesses Didn't Witness Anything'

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has criticized the impeachment inquiry and called it a “sham” in recent interviews.

In an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity” Monday evening, host Sean Hannity asked Sanders if the media can “ever recover from the perfect branding of fake news … that Donald Trump has tattooed rightly into their foreheads?”

“Not if they continue on the path they’re on. So far, they don’t seem to learn their lesson. They continue to run these crazy stories without firsthand knowledge,” Sanders said.

“I mean, look at the impeachment whole sham that we’re in the middle of right now. Every single one of the witnesses didn’t witness anything. It is mind-blowing to watch this unfold.

“Day after day, you have this entire process full of people who never saw anything. Yet, we continue to go through this charade so that they can find a reason to attack the president. If the media doesn’t change and the Democrats don’t figure out how ridiculous they look, then I think that the president is going to skate into re-election.”

TRENDING: Trump Will Not Be Impeached

Sanders made similar comments on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning, saying that the “entire impeachment sham [is] going to go away.”

“No one is paying attention to it now. Certainly, no one’s going to care about it in a couple of weeks, but they do care about what is getting done in Congress and so far the Democrats are making sure that’s very little,” she said.

“And I think it is time for them to quit trying to destroy the president and actually get something done.”

Do you think Democrats should give up on the impeachment inquiry? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (375 Votes) 1% (5 Votes)

Other Trump administration members seem to agree with Sanders.

Following Tuesday’s testimony, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that in yet another day of hearings, “we have learned nothing new,” according to Fox News.

“Today’s hearing only further exposes that Chairman Schiff and the Democrats are simply blinded by their hatred for Donald Trump and rabid desire to overturn the outcome of a free and fair election,” Grisham said

Sanders added that “the only people that are jeopardizing the integrity of the elections are the people that refuse to accept the results.”

“And that’s been the Democrats. That’s been the liberal media. They’ve hated this president since he first started running. And they are so focused on taking him down and they are so angry that they got it wrong in 2016 that they refuse to let that stand,” she told “Fox & Friends.”

RELATED: Slipping 'Big Bang Theory' Spinoff Sneaks in Tasteless Impeachment Attack on Trump

The former White House press secretary pointed out that the impeachment inquiry is only helping the president in 2020.

The Rasmussen Reports Presidential Tracking Poll shows that 51 percent of Americans approve of his performance and 48 percent disapprove.

“The latest figures include 37% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -5,” Rasmussen said in a Friday news release.

“The president’s overall approval has been tracking up since Wednesday, the first day of the House impeachment hearings. It was at 46% on Wednesday morning, then rose to 48% yesterday and is now at 50%. Two of the three nights in today’s survey follow the highly-publicized hearing.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.