Sarah Sanders Blasts Impeachment, Thinks Dems Might as Well Be Donating to Trump

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday eviscerated House Democrats’ impeachment push after the Trump administration released the transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced the start of an official impeachment probe.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi told reporters on Tuesday from the Capitol Building, according to ABC News.

Pelosi cited the Ukraine controversy in her brief statement about impeachment.

Prior to the Wednesday release of the call transcript, Trump critics claimed the president was withholding $400 million in aid from Ukraine as a bargaining chip to get Ukraine to investigate past activities of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

The transcript released by the White House does not mention the aid, which was eventually released to Ukraine in September.

According to Sanders, starting an impeachment probe over this is embarrassing.

And that’s not all. In fact, the former White House press secretary, who now works as a Fox News contributor, suggested the impeachment push will only help Trump’s chances for 2020.

“Democrats launching impeachment over this has to go down as one of the dumbest and most embarrassing political moves of all time,” Sanders tweeted Wednesday, “so bad it should be reported as an in-kind contribution to President @realDonaldTrump’s 2020 re-elect. #MAGA.”

It’s ironic that Sanders made a joke about the “in-kind contribution,” because the Department of Justice just this week cleared Trump of wrongdoing in the Ukraine matter as it related to campaign finance law.

Investigators looked into the call to see whether Trump had sought a sort of campaign contribution from Ukraine by asking Zelensky to probe the family of a political opponent, and decided there was no basis for a criminal investigation, The Washington Times reported.

The DOJ’s Criminal Division “reviewed the official record of the call and determined, based on the facts and applicable law, that there was no campaign finance violation and that no further action was warranted,” DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told HuffPost for an article published Wednesday.

She said all “relevant components of the Department agreed with this legal conclusion, and the Department has concluded the matter.”

Sanders is not the only one who thinks the Democrats’ impeachment push could actually backfire.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday prior to Pelosi’s announcement regarding the impeachment probe, Trump said, “If she does that, they all say that’s a positive for me, for the election,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Politico, meanwhile, reported that many Democratic Party officials are concerned the impeachment push might help Trump win in 2020.

