Sarah Sanders' Brutal Mockery of Biden Story Removed After Outrage

By Jared Harris
Published December 20, 2019 at 11:16am
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders deleted a Twitter post and apologized after it sparked outrage all across the internet.

Sanders’ Thursday evening post was a brutal mockery of former Vice President Joe Biden’s story about children with speech impediments treating him like a role model.

Although the tweet has since been deleted, users saved the post and are now spreading it across the platform.

“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about,” Sanders originally wrote.

Sanders’ post was in reaction to Biden’s imitation of a stuttering child during the most recent Democratic presidential debate, which can be seen below:

Biden only recently revealed his own history with the speech impediment in an interview with The Atlantic. Before that, the former vice president worked hard to keep his condition out of the public eye.

After Sanders posted her tweet, Biden suggested the former White House press secretary lacked “empathy.”

While it seems Sanders was genuinely confused by Biden’s actions in the debate, she removed her post shortly after it went viral.

Was Sanders right to remove this tweet and apologize?

It’s entirely possible that Sanders thought this was another one of Biden’s bizarre and hard-to-follow stories, like the saga of a bully he confronted as a young life guard.

In that tale, Biden claimed he was able to chase a razor blade-wielding brute named Corn Pop away from the public pool.

Whatever the case may have been, Sanders was graceful in her apology.

“I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable,” she wrote to Biden. “I apologize and should have made my point respectfully.”

It’s clear that Sarah Sanders never backs down — but she also knows when to make a graceful apology and admit a mistake.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Submit a Correction





Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
