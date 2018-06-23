Sarah Sanders Calls Out Restaurant Owner After Being Denied Service

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders fired back Saturday after a Virginia restaurant refused to serve her because she works for President Donald Trump.

Sanders confirmed the incident had happened in a Twitter post.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” Sanders tweeted. “Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

The incident first made news when Jaike Foley-Schultz, a waiter at the restaurant, posted about it on his Facebook page.

“I just served Sarah huckabee sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner kicked her out along with 7 of her other family members…” Foley-Schultz posted.

(Foley-Schultz later edited the post to say, “I just served Sarah huckabee sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner asked her to leave and she complied. Her family left on their own accord, we didn’t actually refuse service or ‘kick her out.'”)

As of 11 a.m. Eastern time Saturday, his post had more than 900 comments, divided between critics of the Trump administration and those saying that enough was enough.

“Everyone everywhere needs to stop all the hate and judging. Our families before us would be ashamed with how everyone acts nowadays. It seems like many just want to see what they can do to get their moment on social media,” wrote a poster named Jamie Rowe, who added, “All the presidents we have ever had in this country have had people that supported them and those that didn’t. This presidents term will end someday just like all the others did and then on to the next one. Everyone does things not everyone agrees with.”

The restaurant’s Facebook page also soon emerged as a battleground over the incident, as posters entered their comments under the section for reviews.

“I regret having eaten here based upon what I now know of how they choose to treat people based upon political beliefs. Food is good. It’s comfortable. The staff was nice enough. Not the best but it was nice local fare. All of that doesn’t matter now. I wish I could take my patronage back. This is getting to the point of rediculous,” wrote a poster named Joshua Davison.

Not everyone agreed.

“For those of you butt hurt for Sarah being thrown out, here is some food for thought. The Trumpets were on the side of the baker who wouldn’t serve gay people because it is a ‘sin.’ Well, Sarah lies every time she takes the podium paid by our tax dollars. Lying is a sin too. This baker is is just exercising her moral stand too,” posted Nicole Lynn Ewoldt-Gonzales.

Many thought the restuarant should not be playing politics.

“This restaurant turns you away based on your political belief. They’ve made it clear as Trump voters or supporters you won’t be welcome. The manager of this restaurant is exactly what’s wrong with this country right now,” posted Damien Jarrett.

Sanders is not the first Trump administration official to face hostility while trying to eat in public. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Trump adviser Stephen Miller were harassed earlier this week, The Hill reported.

Protesters also descended upon Nielsen’s home Friday. The upsurge in anti-administration protests was triggered by the debate over the status of children detailed after crossing the border with their illegal immigrant parents.

