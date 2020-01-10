Sarah Sanders: 'I Can't Think of Anything Dumber' Than Dems' War Powers Resolution

Sarah Sanders criticized Democrats’ war powers resolution Thursday morning, saying that she “can’t think of anything dumber.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans to vote on a resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military operations with Iran by forcing him to obtain congressional approval before doing so, Fox News reported.

“I can’t think of anything dumber than allowing Congress to take over our foreign policy,” the former White House press secretary told “Fox & Friends.”

“They can’t seem to manage to get much of anything done. I think the last thing we want to do is push powers into Congress’ hands and take them away from the president.”

“Any Democrat that doesn’t understand that America is safer now that one of the most dangerous terrorists in the world is rotting in hell is completely naive and completely misses what we need to have in a foreign policy, and the last thing I want to do is see them take power away from President Trump and put it into their own hands,” she said.

“I don’t think anything could be worse for America than that.”

Ever since the airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Pelosi and the Democrats have complained that Trump failed to consult them before launching the attack.

“Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence,” Pelosi said in a statement on Jan. 2. “America — and the world — cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return.”

She complained that the president conducted the airstrike “without the consultation of the Congress.”

“The full Congress must be immediately briefed on this serious situation and on the next steps under consideration by the Administration, including the significant escalation of the deployment of additional troops to the region,” she said.

The House of Representatives voted on the resolution Thursday and it passed by a vote of 224 to 194, CBS News reported.

Eight Democrats voted against the resolution and three Republicans voted in favor.

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, Francis Rooney and Thomas Massie voted with the Democrats in favor of the measure, CNN reported. Democratic Reps. Ben McAdams, Joe Cunningham, Elaine Luria, Kendra Horn, Stephanie Murphy, Josh Gottheimer, Max Rose and Anthony Brindisi voted with the Republicans in opposition.

“We deserve the respect from the administration … that Congress deserves under the Constitution,” Pelosi said on the House floor, according to Fox News.

“The Constitution of the United States calls that there be cooperation when initiating hostilities.”

As a “concurrent resolution,” the bill is non-binding and will have to be approved by both chambers of Congress, but will not go to the president for his signature.

