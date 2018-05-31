Sarah Sanders Demands Action, Calls Out TBS for Bee’s ‘Vile And Vicious’ Attack on Ivanka

Samantha Bee, host of the TBS series “Full Frontal,” has attracted widespread criticism this week for her harsh rebuke of first daughter Ivanka Trump.

In a segment of the program on Thursday, Bee vehemently denounced the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance border policy and its impact on immigrant families.

She reserved particularly harsh judgement for Ivanka Trump, whom she said had demonstrated inaction on the issue.

“Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c—,” she said.

The rant sparked calls by some social media critics for her to be fired and her show canceled. Many others, including White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, said her language was beyond the pale.

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious,” she said, criticizing both the network and the political left in addition to the comedian.

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” Sanders said in an interview with The Wrap.

She went on to assert that Bee’s “disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast,” calling on Time Warner and TBS to “demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

Neither the network nor its parent corporation provided an immediate response to the outlet’s request for comment.

Others, including NBC anchor Megyn Kelly, called out a perceived double standard given the swift cancellation of Roseanne Barr’s popular ABC sitcom following a tweet widely interpreted to be racist.

This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate. https://t.co/YTjmZQ4zMV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 31, 2018

“This is disgusting,” the “Megyn Kelly Today” host tweeted. “How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate.”

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who served for President George W. Bush, echoed Kelly’s sentiment in his own tweet.

Compare ABC’s reaction to Roseanne Barr’s tweet w TBS’s non-reaction to Samantha Bee and you’ll see a double-standard in action. There’s no uprising against Bee. Why? Because she is liberal. Because the MSM protects Obama and his aides, but not Trump. The hypocrisy is sickening. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 31, 2018

“Compare ABC’s reaction to Roseanne Barr’s tweet w TBS’s non-reaction to Samantha Bee and you’ll see a double-standard in action,” he wrote. “There’s no uprising against Bee. Why? Because she is liberal. Because the MSM protects Obama and his aides, but not Trump. The hypocrisy is sickening.”

In her controversial monologue, Bee suggested that the first daughter is uniquely positioned to influence her father on immigration and other issues.

“He listens to you,” she said. “Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to f—ing stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes.”

