SECTIONS
News
Print

Sarah Sanders Downplays Fox News Impeachment Poll While Appearing on Fox News

By Bradley Evans
Published October 10, 2019 at 12:11pm
Print

Sarah Sanders, the former White House press secretary turned Fox News contributor, downplayed the significance of a recent Fox impeachment poll during a Thursday appearance on the network.

Saying that President Donald Trump “has a lot on his plate,” host Sandra Smith asked Sanders for her reaction to a  Fox poll that showed 51 percent of respondents supporting Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

In her answer, Sanders focused on the president’s ability to multitask.

“If anybody can handle a lot of different things on their plate, it’s certainly Donald Trump,” she said.

“He’s proven that time and time again, whether it’s focusing on trade, the defeat of ISIS, rebuilding our military. He’s very capable of doing a number of things at one time.”

TRENDING: Ukrainian Lawmaker Says Joe Biden Took $900k from Burisma While Still in Office, Claims To Have Documents Proving It

Sanders also criticized the poll’s significance.

“I think that impeachment is very bad for our country, but frankly, it’s not been bad so far for Republican fundraising or candidate recruitment,” she said. “And I think that those two things mean infinitely more than a poll a year out.”

The Fox poll, released Wednesday, found that support for impeachment had increased since July — among not just Democrats but Republicans and independents as well. Overall, support for impeachment had risen by nine percentage points.

Do you agree with Sanders about the new Fox poll?

Since the network’s July poll, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump over his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As that inquiry has accelerated, impeachment has become more popular in some important demographics.

Among white evangelical Christians, support for impeachment is up to 28 percent — a five percentage point increase from July. Among rural whites, support has reached 38 percent, a 10 percentage point increase.

The results of Fox’s poll gels with other recent polling on impeachment.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted Monday and Tuesday showed 50 percent of respondents supporting the president’s impeachment and removal from office.

RELATED: Sarah Sanders Blasts Impeachment, Thinks Dems Might as Well Be Donating to Trump

Another poll released Tuesday from Quinnipiac revealed that 45 percent of respondents favored impeachment and removal.

Trump was quick to condemn Fox’s findings on Twitter.

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll,” he wrote Thursday.

“Whoever their Pollster is, they suck.”

The president also lamented that Fox News “doesn’t deliver for US anymore.”

“It is so different than it used to be,” he said.

Trump went on to praise rival conservative network One America News just minutes after criticizing Fox.

“Thank you to @OANN One America News for your fair coverage and brilliant reporting,” Trump tweeted. “It is appreciated by many people trying so hard to find a new, consistent and powerful VOICE!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Bradley Evans
Associate Story Editor
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.







Sarah Sanders Downplays Fox News Impeachment Poll While Appearing on Fox News
Hollywood Capitalizes on Civil War Fears with Show Headed by Anti-Trump Star
Washington Post Hits Schiff with 4 Pinocchios for Whistleblower Comments
Music Star Demi Lovato Apologizes for Visiting Israel: 'I Realize It Hurt People'
Ex-NYPD Commissioner Calls Whistleblower 'Covert Operative,' Alleges 'Attempted Coup'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×