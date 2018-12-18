Sarah Sanders Fires Back at ‘Shameless Fraud’ Comey After He Targets President’s Supporters

After former FBI chief James Comey trashed Republicans who supported the president Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders fired back at Comey and his efforts to undermine the president.

“Republicans should stand up to Comey and his tremendous corruption – from the fake Hillary Clinton investigation, to lying and leaking, to FISA abuse, and a list too long to name. The President did the country a service by firing him and exposing him for the shameless fraud he is,” she tweeted.

Comey was summoned to Capitol Hill Monday for a closed-door hearing, Fox News reported. When he was done, he vented to the news media in an impromptu press event.

“We all set? Great,” Comey said as he waited for the media to get set to record his attack on President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans.

“So, another day of Hillary Clinton’s emails in the Steele dossier. This while the president of the United States is lying about the FBI, attacking the FBI and attacking the rule of law in this country. How does that make any sense at all?” said Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017.

Comey then took on the members of Congress he had just left.

“Republicans used to understand that the actions of a President matter. That words of a President matter, the rule of law matters in the truth matters. Where are those Republicans today?” Comey said.

“At some point, someone has to stand up and in the face of fear of Fox News, fear of their base, fear of mean tweets, stand up for the values of this country and not slink away into retirement, but stand up and speak the truth. I find it frustrating to be here, answering questions about things that are far less important than the values that this country is built upon,” he said.

When asked about a comment that from Trump that characterized his former attorney, Michael Cohen, as a rat, Comey condemned Trump.

“It undermines the rule of law. This is the President of the United States calling a witness, who has cooperated with his own Justice Department a rat. Say that again to yourself at home and remind yourself where we have ended up,” Comey said.

“This is not about Republicans and Democrats. This is about what does it mean to be an American? What are the things that we care about above our policy disputes, which are important? This is a set of values that represent the glue of this country and they are under attack by things just like that. We have to stop being numb to it, whether you’re Republican or Democrat, you need to stand on your feet, overcome your shame and say something.”

Comey said House Republicans have lost their way.

“Someday, they’ll have to explain to their grandchildren what they did today,” he said.

When asked if there was any value in the questions put to him earlier that day, Comey denigrated the House panels he appeared before.

“I can’t answer that because I don’t know exactly what they are investigating. The questions about the Hillary Clinton and Steele dossier strike me as more of the same. I didn’t learn anything new in there. Maybe they did,” he said.

