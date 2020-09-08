SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Sarah Sanders Gets 'Honest' About Claims Trump Disparaged Fallen Soldiers

×
By Erin Coates
Published September 8, 2020 at 11:24am
P Share Print

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders rebuked reports Tuesday that President Donald Trump disparaged fallen soldiers and said “those things didn’t happen.”

“I was there that day, I was part of those conversations, and those things didn’t happen,” Sanders told George Stephanopoulos in an interview on “Good Morning America.”

“But not only, George, was I there that day, but I spent more time with the president over two and a half years than just about anybody outside of his family and I saw a president who loves this country, who loves the men and women of our armed forces.”

TRENDING: Police Officer Dies After Being Shot While Attempting To Arrest Assault Suspect

Sanders was responding to a report from The Atlantic that quoted people who spoke “on condition of anonymity.”

Trump allegedly canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because he didn’t want to mess up his hair in the rain and didn’t believe it was important to honor the Americans who died at Belleau Wood during World War I, the outlet claimed, citing “four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day.”

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump was quoted as saying. The report said he later called the Marines “suckers” for getting killed.

In her own message on Twitter, Sanders said the story was “an insult to journalism.”

“Donald Trump has the greatest amount of respect for the men and women of our armed forces,” she said.

“I’ve traveled all over the world with the president and watched him interact with men and women of our military. I’ve seen him fight to make sure that they have the resources they need.”

Stephanopoulos pushed Sanders on why her new book is different from the criticism from other former Trump administration officials like former National Security Advisor John Bolton and former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

“It’s really simple. I think mine is actually the honest account,” Sanders replied.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump Calls 'The View' Host's Bluff, Vows To Take COVID Vaccine On Air

“You’re looking at people who have left as disgruntled employees, people who tried to push their own agenda.”

Do you think Trump respects our military?

In an interview with “The View,” Sanders also refuted The Atlantic report’s claim that Trump was “furious” when flags were lowered in honor of the late Sen. John McCain’s 2018 death and said McCain was a “f—ing loser,” ABC News reported.

She told host Meghan McCain, “There’s no denying the fact that not only did Donald Trump dislike your father, your father disliked the president.”

“I’m not saying that there weren’t some moments that were heated, that were not of the highest level of respect,” Sanders said, “but when it comes to who this president is, at his heart, and how he feels about the men and women of our armed services, I can say for my own experience he has a great level of respect.”

A host of current and former Trump administration officials have strongly pushed back on the accuracy of The Atlantic report.

White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said the report was “false.”

“President Trump holds the military in the highest regard,” Farah said in an emailed statement to The Atlantic.

“He’s demonstrated his commitment to them at every turn: delivering on his promise to give our troops a much needed pay raise, increasing military spending, signing critical veterans reforms, and supporting military spouses. This has no basis in fact.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Attorney General Barr Announces 'Operation Legend' Has Been a Game-Changer in Chicago
The 'David Dorn Back the Blue Act' Is Headed to Congress
Police Officer Dies After Being Shot While Attempting To Arrest Assault Suspect
Sarah Sanders Gets 'Honest' About Claims Trump Disparaged Fallen Soldiers
Disney Under Fire for Cozying Up to China with Newest Movie
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×