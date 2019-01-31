Sarah Sanders: ‘God Wanted Donald Trump To Become President’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders stated on Wednesday that she believes God called Donald Trump to be president at this time in U.S. history.

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that He wanted Donald Trump to become president, and that is why he is there,” Sanders told CBN News.

“I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about,” she added.

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody questioned Sanders about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim that Trump’s border wall proposal is “immoral.”

“Honestly, it’s very hard at this point to even take a lecture from Democrats on what is moral and what isn’t,” Sanders said.

“People who are willing to allow legislation to pass supporting late-term abortion. The idea that they would take out ‘So help me God,’ in the platform that House Democrats have raised this week.”

“But the idea that protecting the people of your country, which is the fundamental duty of being president of the United States, would in some way be immoral is a ridiculous charge and something that I think probably, I would think Speaker Pelosi may even regret making that comment because she’s seen how ridiculous that sounds and how the evidence is so contrary to that comment,” Sanders said.

The press secretary was also asked to address the concerns evangelicals and others have regarding the safety of the persecuted Syrian Christians and the Kurds who fought alongside American forces if the United States withdraws from Syria as Trump has indicated.

“The president’s made clear that we support Christians, that we support the Kurds,” she said. “He’s made that clear to Turkey, he’s made that clear publicly on a number of fronts, and just one of the reasons that the president has been tough on Iran is to make sure that people don’t feel threatened.

“We’ve supported the safe zones that are going to be very important, and the idea that the president is just stepping away and ignoring any potential problem doesn’t understand the fundamental decision that he’s made.”

CBN News noted that Trump has remained popular among evangelicals, which Sanders believes is for good reason.

“I would argue he’s the most conservative president that we’ve ever had,” Sanders said. “You look at the judicial nominations alone I think that will be one of the greatest legacies that the president has after his eight years in office is how he has completely remade the judiciary and started to stop this activist court that we’ve started to see over the last eight years.

“There’s a reason evangelicals are sticking with the president, and that’s because he’s delivered on all the things he said he would do.”

This week, Trump endorsed efforts to introduce Bible literacy classes in public schools, tweeting, “Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great!”

Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

In 1963, the Supreme Court ruled that requiring the Bible to be read at the beginning of the school day was unconstitutional. However, the court noted the ruling in no way infringed on public schools’ ability to teach the book as one of historical significance.

“It certainly may be said that the Bible is worthy of study for its literary and historic qualities,” the School District of Abington Township v. Schempp opinion reads. “Nothing we have said here indicates that such study of the Bible or of religion, when presented objectively as part of a secular program of education, may not be effected consistently with the First Amendment.”

Sanders — the daughter of former Arkansas governor and Baptist preacher Mike Huckabee — said her faith has given her strength as she faces the challenges of her job, including a hostile press corps.

“I don’t want to generalize the crowd, but I mean you do, you see a lot of like angry faces. People that their sole purpose is to find this gotcha moment, to catch you,” she observed concerning her White House news briefings.

“The goal is to be the best version of who God created us and who He called us to be,” Sanders said. “Some days I do that better than others, but the goal is always to be open about my faith. I think it’s part of the reason it gives me a sense of calm when I’m in that room.”

The Bible’s admonition to pray even for your enemies is something she keeps in mind.

“It can be, I think, a helpful tool in keeping you calm,” Sanders said. “There’s a reason that God calls us to pray for our enemies and I think it’s to give us a better perspective and better understanding of who they are, maybe why they think the way that they do, and I certainly would rather see more people get along than fighting.”

Following Trump’s election in 2016, evangelist Franklin Graham also expressed the belief that it was God’s divine will for Trump to be president.

“I believe God’s hand was in it,” Graham told Fox News. “I’m not a Republican nor a Democrat, I’m just a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

“(Americans wanted) somebody in the White House who believed in God, and was willing to listen to God’s voice,” he added.

While he took some heat from media outlets at the time for saying God played a role in the election, Graham stood by his assessment as he recalled what happened as he visited all 50 states during the 2016 campaign cycle.

“I could tell as I was going across the country that God was getting ready to do something” to change the direction of America, he said.

