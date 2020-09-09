The ABC daytime show “The View” is a bastion of hypocrisy, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday after a combative appearance on the show.

Sanders on Tuesday used appearances on two ABC shows to set the record straight about allegations that President Donald Trump disparaged service members.

Sanders said on “The View” that “when it comes to who this president is, at his heart, and how he feels about the men and women of our armed services, I can say for my own experience he has a great level of respect.”

But she did not get respect for her comments, Sanders later told Fox News host Sean Hannity during a Tuesday evening appearance on his show.

Nor were the hosts interested in hearing how Trump has done more for black residents in inner cities than have generations of Democrats, she said.

“They didn’t like it very much when I reminded them, as they were talking about the problems in all these major cities, who was the one that was leading those major cities,” Sanders told Hannity.

“It was very interesting that the second I started naming off all of the accomplishments and all of the things that the president has done to empower the black community and help the black community, they quickly cut me off and decided it was time to move on,” she said.

During Sanders’ appearance on “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin slammed Trump for not reaching out to the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police last month in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as they tried to take him into custody.

The shooting became the catalyst for rioting that destroyed businesses and buildings in Kenosha.

“What I can tell you that he has done is lead on having safe communities,” Sanders said of Trump.

“No child in America, whether they are black, white, brown or any other color should be afraid to walk down the streets in this country and that is something the president has been strong on and Vice President Biden has been incredibly weak on,” Sanders added.

“Not only have they been weak on it, they’ve hidden, they haven’t commented on it until the polls started to change. That’s not conviction, that is convenience. And that is who Joe Biden is,” she said.

In her interview with Hannity, Sanders said her combative appearance on “The View” was to be expected given the deep hatred of the show’s co-hosts for Trump.

“Let’s not forget that one of the hosts of that show actually called the president a terrorist,” Sanders said, referring to co-host Joy Behar’s attack on Trump earlier this year.

“Despite the fact that the president spent the last four years wiping the most dangerous terrorists off of the face of the planet. They are the definition of hypocrisy,” she added.

Sanders said the hosts of “The View” have drifted far away from the mainstream.

“They’ve decided that they hate this president more than they love this country,” she said.

Sanders said the hosts hate Trump so much that they cannot even praise gains for the people they claim to support.

“It has never been more evident than the fact that they can’t be happy about the positive things that this president has done to help all Americans, particularly black Americans across this country,” she said.

