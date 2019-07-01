Sarah Sanders Hits Out at Ocasio-Cortez over Ivanka Trump Attack

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders reminded Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the legislator’s dismal job-creating scorecard after she bashed Ivanka Trump’s role at the G20 summit in Japan.

Ivanka Trump, who serves as a White House aide to her father, President Donald Trump, has been involved in world economic issues since the start of the Trump administration and has overseen efforts to support global projects and policies that assist women.

However, that meant nothing to Ocasio-Cortez, who lashed out via Twitter that Ivanka Trump’s presence was a negative at the summit. “It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either,” she tweeted.

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

During the summit, the president, during private talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, restored trade dialogue between the nations prior to his history-making trip to the Korean Peninsula’s DMZ, where he entered North Korea.

Ivanka Trump played a major role at the summit. She was part of a women’s economic empowerment forum with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and discussed her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, CNN reported. She also served as a U.S. representative during meetings with various nations.

Sanders contrasted Ivanka Trump’s role with the disastrous impact Ocasio-Cortez had on her own Queens community, when Ocasio-Cortez’s attacks on Amazon led to the company deciding to pull out of a project that would have opened a second headquarters there.

“Phoning it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY. @realDonaldTrump& @IvankaTrump actually created millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump,” Sanders tweeted.

Phoning it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY. @realDonaldTrump & @IvankaTrump actually created millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump. https://t.co/uGN4GXgAsC — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 1, 2019

Piers Morgan then entered the fray.

Could be worse… Ivanka could have been a bar-tender 18 months ago. https://t.co/xAj8Guc3hH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019

I’ve known @IvankaTrump for 13 years & seen her at work in many different scenarios.She’s one of the smartest people I know, as well as one of the most loyal, diligent & decent.Your desire to belittle her says more about you than her. https://t.co/I1orb3wutd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019

Former Obama State Department spokesperson and Pentagon press secretary John Kirby was also among the critics, who called Ivanka Trump’s role an “optics problem.”

“I found it fairly stunning that she had a seat at so many tables and was involved in so many bilateral policy discussions,” he said. “It certainly doesn’t help America’s standing on the world’s stage as a democratic representative government because she wasn’t elected by anybody and hasn’t been formally appointed to any position.”

However, the president was not the least concerned with what critics say, as shown when he summoned his daughter and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the stage during his stopover at Osan Air Base in South Korea. “Has anyone heard of Ivanka? Come up, Ivanka. She’s going to steal the show,” he said.

