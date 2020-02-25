Sarah Sanders Issues Wise Word of Caution for Trump Voters Cheering On Bernie in Primary

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has a word of warning for Trump supporters thrilled that socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders looks like the favorite for the Democratic Party presidential nomination: Don’t spike the ball just yet.

In an appearance on Fox News the night of the Nevada caucuses, Sanders said Bernie “absolutely” was on his way to the nomination and that supporters of President Donald Trump shouldn’t sleep on the furthest-left candidate the Democrats would have ever nominated.

“Between [former New York Mayor Michael] Bloomberg’s disastrous performance at the debate this week and Bernie winning tonight in Nevada, not just winning, but a big win — I think he is looking like the presumptive Democrat nominee at this point. He’s certainly moving in that direction,” Sanders said.

“And I think Republicans have to be extremely careful. We can take nothing for granted at this point. The stakes have literally never been higher.”

Sanders told Jeanine Pirro that candidate Sanders represented an existential threat to America as we know it.

“If crazy socialist Bernie Sanders is the Democrat nominee, as he is well on track to be, literally the way of life and our very freedom is at stake at the election in November, and Republicans have to come out in full force and make sure that they get Donald Trump re-elected,” she said.

She didn’t rule out a comeback for former Vice President Joe Biden, but she wondered where he would go after winning South Carolina — particularly given reports the Biden campaign is running low on resources.

“Right now, all the enthusiasm and money coming into a campaign — not being bought and paid for by a candidate — is behind Bernie Sanders,” Sanders said. “That seems to be the candidate that has the most excitement and enthusiasm.”

That means he’s the only candidate who’s advertising in every state that’s voting on Super Tuesday aside from Bloomberg — who, as Sanders charitably pointed out, has “a huge deficit to make up on a number of fronts” — giving Sanders an opportunity to solidify his lead.

So that means the nominee could very likely be Bernie, a man with no experience in the private sector and a career trajectory that, until his mid-70s, never would have been considered presidential timber.

He’s a socialist — a word that, until just a few years ago, would have disqualified someone from the presidency or even a job in the Cabinet.

It still produces an allergic reaction among a wide swath of the American electorate and is going to be the toughest thing to explain away — because his campaign clearly can’t moderate it at this point.

If you’re a Trump supporter, this looks like a slam dunk, right?

Always remember: Hillary Clinton wanted to run against Donald Trump.

How do you lose, right?

The current president was seen as such a joke by the media that The Huffington Post used to run stories about his campaign in the entertainment section of the site instead of the politics section. Later, it added this editor’s note at the end of every story regarding Trump: “Note to our readers: Donald Trump is a serial liar, rampant xenophobe, racist, birther and bully who has repeatedly pledged to ban all Muslims — 1.6 billion members of an entire religion — from entering the U.S.”

When Trump became the nominee, the flippancy might have been turned down a few notches, but it was still there.

CNN: on Oct. 24, 2016: “Clinton looking past Trump to transition planning.”

“Clinton is nearing a final decision on her top advisers in the West Wing, including who she will name as White House chief of staff,” the story read. “Democrats close to Clinton told CNN that high on the list of prospects is Ron Klain, who led Clinton’s debate preparation team and served as chief of staff for former Vice President Al Gore and Vice President Joe Biden.”

Klain is now the general counsel for a venture capital firm called Revolution. I guess you could say he’s near the White House in that the firm is D.C.-based, but the only way he’s getting in there is with a tour group.

The kind of turnabout the Democrats felt on Nov. 8, 2016, was fatal for the Obama legacy and the Democratic agenda.

If we were to experience that kind of turnabout this November, a lot more could fall by the wayside.

Our economy. Our national security. Our budget. Our allegiance to our allies, particularly Israel.

If you don’t believe Bernie Sanders can be president, consider that most of the people who will be voting for him never believed Donald Trump could be president, either.

