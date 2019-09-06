SECTIONS
News
Print

Sarah Sanders Makes Debut as Fox News Contributor to Glowing Praise from Trump

×
By Joe Setyon
Published September 6, 2019 at 9:51am
Print

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders made her long-awaited debut Friday as a Fox News contributor during the morning program “Fox & Friends.”

And at least one person seemed to enjoy what he saw — Sanders’ former boss, President Donald Trump.

During the program, which was aired in front of a live audience of first responders, Sanders said that even though she no longer works in the White House, she will defend Trump as long as he is the president.

TRENDING: LGBT and Animal Rights Activists Protest New Chick-fil-A, Can't Stop Line from Wrapping Around Building

As for those who criticize Sanders over her support for the president?

“They still see me as somebody who is a very pro-Trump supporter. I’m not going to change my position,” Sanders said, according to Politico.

“It would be very odd to go from doing what I was doing, to all of a sudden doing something different,” Sanders added.

“I loved my experience. I loved working for the president. I think he has been able to do some tremendous things for the country, and I look forward to watching him do it for six more years.”

Did you watch Sarah Sanders' debut as a Fox contributor?

The alternative to Trump being president, Sanders said, would not be good for America.

“The things that are coming out of Democrats’ mouths these days, I can’t even process it they’re so stupid,” Sanders said.

“Any American that is listening to the things that Democrats are saying and still supports them you have to ask them, why?” she added.

Trump, for his part, had words of praise for Sanders, who departed the White House on good terms earlier this summer after serving as press secretary for nearly two years.

“Great interview of Sarah Sanders by @foxandfriends,” the president tweeted. “She is a terrific person with a great future!”

RELATED: Book Claims Team Trump Paid for Karen Pence's Inauguration Gown After Her Concerns About Price

During her appearance on Fox, Sanders said she still gets some nasty remarks from strangers even after having left the Trump administration. To her surprise, Sanders said, most of her detractors are women.

“What I find interesting is 99 percent of the people who come over to say something negative, and to attack you, are women. I find that very startling from a group of people that claim to be the champions of women empowerment,” Sanders said.

“Yet women attack me relentlessly, instead of being proud that we have more women doing those types of jobs,” she added.

You can watch Sanders’ full segment below:

Sanders and Fox announced she would be joining the network last month.

The former White House press secretary “will provide political commentary and analysis across all of FOX News Media, including FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX Nation and the radio/podcast division,” the network said in a statement at the time.

Aside from her new job with Fox, Sanders also announced Thursday she will be writing a book about her time in the Trump administration.

The book is set to be released in the fall of 2020, just in time for the presidential election, according to a news release from Sanders’ publisher, St. Martin’s Press.

“My experience was extremely positive. My book will be positive,” Sanders said Friday.

While the former press secretary will be busy in the coming months with her book and her new role at Fox, her next potential job might even keep her busier.

Ever since stepping down from the Trump administration, Sanders has been rumored to have interest in running for governor of Arkansas in 2022, the same job once held by her father, Mike Huckabee.

According to Trump, she would be a great governor.

“I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas — she would be fantastic,” Trump tweeted in June.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Troubled NFL Superstar Antonio Brown Joins Tom Brady, Bill Belichick in New England
Book Reveals How Pence Won Trump Over Despite Not Being a 'Killer'
Troubled NFL Star Antonio Brown Gets $29M Voided over Detrimental Conduct, Now Demands Release: Report [Updated]
Report: NFL Superstar Antonio Brown Dodges Any Serious Punishment After Calling Raiders GM a 'Cracker'
College Team Pulls Off One of the Best Kick Returns Ever by Turning a Sure Safety into a Touchdown
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×