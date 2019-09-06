Sarah Sanders Makes Debut as Fox News Contributor to Glowing Praise from Trump

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders made her long-awaited debut Friday as a Fox News contributor during the morning program “Fox & Friends.”

And at least one person seemed to enjoy what he saw — Sanders’ former boss, President Donald Trump.

During the program, which was aired in front of a live audience of first responders, Sanders said that even though she no longer works in the White House, she will defend Trump as long as he is the president.

Had a great time on @foxandfriends for my first appearance on @FoxNews as a contributor. Such an honor to be surrounded by some of our country’s first responders – true American heroes! https://t.co/ZFugndWm9j — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 6, 2019

TRENDING: Will Nancy Pelosi Use Her Age-Old Tactics To Stop the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement?

As for those who criticize Sanders over her support for the president?

“They still see me as somebody who is a very pro-Trump supporter. I’m not going to change my position,” Sanders said, according to Politico.

“It would be very odd to go from doing what I was doing, to all of a sudden doing something different,” Sanders added.

“I loved my experience. I loved working for the president. I think he has been able to do some tremendous things for the country, and I look forward to watching him do it for six more years.”

Did you watch Sarah Sanders' debut as a Fox contributor? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 57% (267 Votes) 43% (200 Votes)

The alternative to Trump being president, Sanders said, would not be good for America.

“The things that are coming out of Democrats’ mouths these days, I can’t even process it they’re so stupid,” Sanders said.

“Any American that is listening to the things that Democrats are saying and still supports them you have to ask them, why?” she added.

Trump, for his part, had words of praise for Sanders, who departed the White House on good terms earlier this summer after serving as press secretary for nearly two years.

“Great interview of Sarah Sanders by @foxandfriends,” the president tweeted. “She is a terrific person with a great future!”

RELATED: Trump Campaign Flips Dorian Criticisms, Sells Black Pen with 'Special Ability' To Drive CNN 'Crazy'

Great interview of Sarah Sanders by @foxandfriends. She is a terrific person with a great future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2019

During her appearance on Fox, Sanders said she still gets some nasty remarks from strangers even after having left the Trump administration. To her surprise, Sanders said, most of her detractors are women.

“What I find interesting is 99 percent of the people who come over to say something negative, and to attack you, are women. I find that very startling from a group of people that claim to be the champions of women empowerment,” Sanders said.

“Yet women attack me relentlessly, instead of being proud that we have more women doing those types of jobs,” she added.

You can watch Sanders’ full segment below:

Sanders and Fox announced she would be joining the network last month.

The former White House press secretary “will provide political commentary and analysis across all of FOX News Media, including FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX Nation and the radio/podcast division,” the network said in a statement at the time.

Aside from her new job with Fox, Sanders also announced Thursday she will be writing a book about her time in the Trump administration.

The book is set to be released in the fall of 2020, just in time for the presidential election, according to a news release from Sanders’ publisher, St. Martin’s Press.

“My experience was extremely positive. My book will be positive,” Sanders said Friday.

While the former press secretary will be busy in the coming months with her book and her new role at Fox, her next potential job might even keep her busier.

Ever since stepping down from the Trump administration, Sanders has been rumored to have interest in running for governor of Arkansas in 2022, the same job once held by her father, Mike Huckabee.

According to Trump, she would be a great governor.

“I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas — she would be fantastic,” Trump tweeted in June.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.