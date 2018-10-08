Sarah Sanders Rips Acosta: I Don’t Have Any Problems Stating Facts, Unlike You

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had another hostile encounter with CNN’s Jim Acosta Wednesday in the White House briefing room.

Acosta was questioning Sanders about President Donald Trump’s rally last night.

“It was pretty obvious the president was mocking Christine Blasey Ford,” Acosta said. “‘How did you get home? I don’t remember. How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where is this place? I don’t remember.’ He seemed to be, to the delight of the crowd there in Mississippi, mocking her repeatedly.

“Isn’t there something wrong with the president of the United States mocking somebody who says she was sexually assaulted?”

“It seemed to me that he was stating facts that Dr. Ford herself laid out in her testimony,” Sanders said. “Once again, every single word that Judge Kavanaugh has said has been looked at, examined, picked apart by most of you in this room, but no one is looking at whether or not the accusations are corroborated, whether or not there’s evidence to support them.

“Every person that she named has come out and said either they didn’t recall it, or it didn’t happen or they weren’t there.”

Sanders called on another reporter, but Acosta interrupted her.

“Are you saying Judge Kavanaugh is the victim in all this?” he asked.

“I think both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh are victims at the hands of the Democrats,” Sanders responded quickly. “I think it is absolutely disgraceful what they have done. They exploited Dr. Ford and all of the women who have come out to make any type of accusation.

“Certainly, everyone deserves to be heard, including Judge Kavanaugh,” she added.

Sanders then called on another reporter, but Acosta interrupted.

“You don’t have any problem defending his comments from last night?” he asked.

“I don’t have any problem stating facts,” Sanders said. “I know that’s something you probably do have a problem with, but I don’t.”

You can watch the entire exchange here:

Acosta also tweeted a selfie from the briefing room before Sanders began speaking.

Haven’t done this in a while pic.twitter.com/qV7mQXxfpd — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 3, 2018

“Haven’t done this in awhile,” he wrote, as he prepared to spar with Sanders.

