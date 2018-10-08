SECTIONS
Media Watch Politics US News
Print

Sarah Sanders Rips Acosta: I Don’t Have Any Problems Stating Facts, Unlike You

By Monica Romano
at 3:42pm
Print

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had another hostile encounter with CNN’s Jim Acosta Wednesday in the White House briefing room.

Acosta was questioning Sanders about President Donald Trump’s rally last night.

“It was pretty obvious the president was mocking Christine Blasey Ford,” Acosta said. “‘How did you get home? I don’t remember. How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where is this place? I don’t remember.’ He seemed to be, to the delight of the crowd there in Mississippi, mocking her repeatedly.

“Isn’t there something wrong with the president of the United States mocking somebody who says she was sexually assaulted?”

“It seemed to me that he was stating facts that Dr. Ford herself laid out in her testimony,” Sanders said. “Once again, every single word that Judge Kavanaugh has said has been looked at, examined, picked apart by most of you in this room, but no one is looking at whether or not the accusations are corroborated, whether or not there’s evidence to support them.

TRENDING: Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks Lands New Gig at Fox

“Every person that she named has come out and said either they didn’t recall it, or it didn’t happen or they weren’t there.”

Sanders called on another reporter, but Acosta interrupted her.

“Are you saying Judge Kavanaugh is the victim in all this?” he asked.

“I think both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh are victims at the hands of the Democrats,” Sanders responded quickly. “I think it is absolutely disgraceful what they have done. They exploited Dr. Ford and all of the women who have come out to make any type of accusation.

Was Sarah Sanders too hard on Jim Acosta?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Certainly, everyone deserves to be heard, including Judge Kavanaugh,” she added.

Sanders then called on another reporter, but Acosta interrupted.

“You don’t have any problem defending his comments from last night?” he asked.

“I don’t have any problem stating facts,” Sanders said. “I know that’s something you probably do have a problem with, but I don’t.”

You can watch the entire exchange here:

RELATED: Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks Lands New Gig at Fox

Acosta also tweeted a selfie from the briefing room before Sanders began speaking.

“Haven’t done this in awhile,” he wrote, as he prepared to spar with Sanders.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza.Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Chris Agee

"Fox & Friends" panelDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Watch: Fox News Host Gets Stalked and Harassed Around New York City

Jack Davis

Police and first responders gather at the scene of an accident involving a limosuine van that left 20 people dead.WTEN screen shot

20 People Reported Dead After Horrific Limousine Crash in New York

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Brett KavanaughCBS News screen shots

Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Chuck Ross

Ford and LawyersWin McNamee / Getty Images

Ford Associate Undercuts Leftist Narrative About Judge’s Calendar

Steven Beyer

Ariel Dumas, left, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Ariel Dumas / Twitter; Fox News Screen shot

‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Jack Davis

Antifa protestors block the street in Portland, Oregon.@FarleyFilms / Twitter screen shot

Antifa Shut Down Major Intersection, Threaten Citizens with Violence If They Don’t Obey

Randy DeSoto

CNN reporter Kaitlin CollinsCNN screen shot

CNN White House Reporter Forced To Apologize After Homophobic Tweets Surface

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.