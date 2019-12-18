Sarah Sanders Slams Pelosi's 'Sad' Claim -- 'Too Bad She's Too Weak' To Stand Up to Angry Liberals

Whatever Nancy Pelosi’s selling, Sarah Sanders isn’t buying it — and neither is the rest of sane America.

The House speaker made a great show on Wednesday of pretending to be “sad” that the House was undertaking to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, but Sanders, the former White House press secretary, saw right through it.

If Pelosi is “sad” about anything, it’s the boost she’s giving to Trump’s re-election campaign, and the political ambitions of his Republican allies, Sanders wrote in a Twitter post.

“She knows this Democrat scam is a generous in-kind contribution to President Trump and every Republican running against a Democrat in a Trump district,” she wrote. “Too bad she’s too weak to stand up to the angry liberals in her party.”

Nancy Pelosi “feels sad” about impeachment only because she knows this Democrat scam is a generous in-kind contribution to President Trump and every Republican running against a Democrat in a Trump district. Too bad she’s too weak to stand up to the angry liberals in her party. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) December 18, 2019

And it’s too bad Pelosi’s delusional about her own position with the American public.

In an interview with The New York Times – in a saccharine-sweet puffball piece published Wednesday – Pelosi claimed her polling popularity is higher than the president’s.

“My numbers are better than Trump’s,” she told The Times.

Much as it might have hurt the “paper of record” to admit it, though, the claim was strained, at best.

As The Times reported, a CNN poll released Friday put Pelosi’s approval rating at only 39 percent, while Trump’s is at 43 percent. With a margin of error at 3.7 percent, the two are, conceivably, close to tied, but Pelosi’s claim her numbers are “better” is, to be polite, a stretch.

And for some social media users, it stretched the truth past the breaking point.

Her numbers include a lot of people who have to walk around the poop on the sidewalks. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) December 18, 2019

He will be president for 5 more years and she will be retired this time next year if not sooner. How are those numbers for her? — realPierreDelecto (@RealDelecto) December 18, 2019

Maybe in San Francisco she’s got better numbers. Lol. Can’t blame the destruction of the Democrat Party on Trump. That honor goes to Pelosi, bc she allowed the Socialist Squad wing get the better of her.#ImpeachmentSham — Bonnie O (@bloc52) December 18, 2019

And this one put it in perspective:

And what of the record low unemployment? Do you think families care about Pelosi? Or their own families thriving? You people are so egotistical and dense it’s incredible. — random thoughts (@musings_n) December 18, 2019

For Pelosi and her fellow travelers in the Democratic Party, an obsession with attacking the Trump presidency might well have become a political goal of its own, but for the rest of the country, where topics like a roaring economy and low unemployment actually matter, the Democratic lust for the administration’s destruction is simply unhinged.

And Sanders nailed it, as she did so many times dealing with the prima donnas of the White House press corps during her almost two years as press secretary.

What Democrats are doing with the sham impeachment operation is more than likely going to redound to the benefit of the president and his party come November.

Pelosi might think she’s “sad” now, but it can get a lot worse.

