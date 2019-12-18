SECTIONS
Sarah Sanders Slams Pelosi's 'Sad' Claim -- 'Too Bad She's Too Weak' To Stand Up to Angry Liberals

By Joe Saunders
Published December 18, 2019 at 2:44pm
Whatever Nancy Pelosi’s selling, Sarah Sanders isn’t buying it — and neither is the rest of sane America.

The House speaker made a great show on Wednesday of pretending to be “sad” that the House was undertaking to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, but Sanders, the former White House press secretary, saw right through it.

If Pelosi is “sad” about anything, it’s the boost she’s giving to Trump’s re-election campaign, and the political ambitions of his Republican allies, Sanders wrote in a Twitter post.

“She knows this Democrat scam is a generous in-kind contribution to President Trump and every Republican running against a Democrat in a Trump district,” she wrote. “Too bad she’s too weak to stand up to the angry liberals in her party.”

And it’s too bad Pelosi’s delusional about her own position with the American public.

In an interview with The New York Times – in a saccharine-sweet puffball piece published Wednesday – Pelosi claimed her polling popularity is higher than the president’s.

“My numbers are better than Trump’s,” she told The Times.

Much as it might have hurt the “paper of record” to admit it, though, the claim was strained, at best.

Do you think Democrats are going to regret this impeachment vote?

As The Times reported, a CNN poll released Friday put Pelosi’s approval rating at only 39 percent, while Trump’s is at 43 percent. With a margin of error at 3.7 percent, the two are, conceivably, close to tied, but Pelosi’s claim her numbers are “better” is, to be polite, a stretch.

And for some social media users, it stretched the truth past the breaking point.

And this one put it in perspective:

For Pelosi and her fellow travelers in the Democratic Party, an obsession with attacking the Trump presidency might well have become a political goal of its own, but for the rest of the country, where topics like a roaring economy and low unemployment actually matter, the Democratic lust for the administration’s destruction is simply unhinged.

And Sanders nailed it, as she did so many times dealing with the prima donnas of the White House press corps during her almost two years as press secretary.

What Democrats are doing with the sham impeachment operation is more than likely going to redound to the benefit of the president and his party come November.

Pelosi might think she’s “sad” now, but it can get a lot worse.

