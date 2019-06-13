SECTIONS
Sarah Sanders Stepping Down as White House Press Secretary

By Randy DeSoto
Published June 13, 2019 at 2:50pm
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who has been one of the longest-serving figures in the Trump administration, will be stepping down at the end of June.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday, “After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job!” Trump added. “I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

At an event at the White House on Thursday, Trump praised Sanders, describing her as a “great, great magnificent person.”

“She’s done an incredible job. We’ve been through a lot together,” he said. “She’s tough but she’s good…She’s going to be leaving the service of her country.”

Trump affirmed he is trying to get her to run for governor of Arkansas.

Sanders thanked the president for the chance to serve.

“This has been the honor of a lifetime,” she said. “I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity to serve my country, particularly to work for this president. He has accomplished so much in these last two-and-a-half years.”

“I’ve loved every minute, even the hard minutes,” she added. “I love the president.”

Sanders, 36, mentioned looking forward to being able to spend time with her three young children.

She joined Trump’s media team during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee became part of the Trump administration in the role of deputy press secretary and later press secretary in July 2017.

Huckabee tweeted in response to the news: “Well, @realDonaldTrump is losing @PressSec who is a great one and I say that with as much objectivity as Fake News CNN has toward @POTUS.”

Washington Examiner’s Hugo Gurdon told Fox News that Sanders has held one of the most difficult jobs in D.C.

“Sarah Sanders was working at the interface between the White House on the one hand and the press on the other,” he said. “There is a fantastic sort of clash between the two.”

“She’s the one, who perhaps more than anybody else, has been dealing with that immensely tense and difficult relationship,” he said.

The District’s Beverly Hallberg seconded that Sanders did an “amazing job” in a hostile media environment.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
