Sarah Sanders: Trump 'Could Not Be More Right' on Trade War with China

Sarah Sanders is coming out in full support of President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, throwing a wrench in the leftist narrative that she only backed White House policies because the administration signed her paycheck.

Speaking on her debut at “Fox & Friends,” Sanders unapologetically supported the economic war against the communist regime in China.

“The president could not be more right on this,” she said. “We have to make a decision at this point. Who do we want to lead the world: Do we want it to be the United States, or do we want it to be China?”

“Under this president I can assure you it is always going to be the United States of America.”

Watch Sanders’s appearance below.

Sanders could not be more right.

Under President Trump, America has seen a surge in both manufacturing and jobs, something that former President Barack Obama smugly said was only possible with a “magic wand.”

Part of that surge is thanks to Trump’s slashing of government red tape, unleashing the power of business in America.

By all appearances, Trump’s “America first” model seems to be working wonders, with massive job numbers posted monthly and record low unemployment rates.

Trump’s trade war with China seeks to build on his success by improving not only economic security but national security as well.

The tariffs placed on China have been met with punitive measures of their own, but the effect on the U.S. economy has not been anywhere near the level of disaster promised by some in the establishment media.

The Chinese government has been accused of allowing rampant intellectual property theft as well as deceptive business practices that have cost the United States hundreds of billions of dollars.

Alleged Chinese spies found on American soil further shows that China is not being an honest trade partner with the U.S.

Even more troubling is what China is doing with its ill-gotten gains.

The communist nation has been building a stronger military and a coastal defense system that appears designed specifically to ward off any American intervention in the East Pacific.

This worrying military buildup is happening at the same time as China’s openly aggressive promises to unite Taiwan and Hong Kong under the communist government.

There’s no telling how far China has come in the years before Trump won the Oval Office.

Thankfully, we now have a president that is unafraid to confront China on military and economic matters.

