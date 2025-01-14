'He Is Satan': Gold Star Families Blister Biden After Unreal Afghan Speech

President Joe Biden gave himself a pat on the back Monday for his policy in Afghanistan, infuriating family members of Americans who were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul during the botched 2021 withdrawal.

Calling himself “the first president in decades who’s not leaving a war in Afghanistan to his successor,” Biden said his Afghanistan policy was correct, according to Fox News, saying, “In my view, it was time to end the war and bring our troops home, and we did.”

”By ending the war, we’ve been able to focus our energy and resources on our urgent challenges,” Biden said, according to the New York Post.

After claiming that remaining in Afghanistan would have delighted Russia and China, Biden said that “ending the war was the right thing to do, and I believe history will reflect that.”

During his speech at the State Department, he cited “those brave service members whose lives were lost during the withdrawal” but did not mention the Kabul incident by name.

BIDEN: “I put together one of the most competent foreign policy teams in American history.” From the Afghanistan withdrawal to Ukraine to Israel… it’s been war, chaos, and destruction. Competent at lighting the world on fire. 🤷🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/vQMlPf2Edo — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 13, 2025

Biden’s congratulatory self-praise grated on Darin Hoover, father of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who was among the 13 Americans killed in the suicide bombing, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“It blows my mind that he is taking credit for ending the war and being proud of it!!!” Darin Hoover said in a statement.

“WE LOST OUR KIDS for him to think that history will reflect him as this great human being when he is Satan to me,” he wrote.

I pray that Pres Trump gives the parents of the fallen soldiers from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle a proper ceremony for their sacrifice. I bet he won’t check his watch once. “There are no more actions that Biden could take to devastate our country more than he’s done.”👇 pic.twitter.com/ramF8ogazL — Michelle #AmericaFirst (@MichelleRM68) January 13, 2025

Hoover said Biden was “100 percent incompetent.”

“He’s a disgusting man who holds ZERO integrity or any respect in my mind and has no idea how it feels to be in our shoes, especially when the withdrawal happened the way it did,” Hoover said. “There was NO need for it to happen that way.”

And perhaps most troubling, he once again touted his botched Afghanistan withdrawal as a victory — claiming it did not damage our alliances nor create a haven for terrorism. Those are bold-faced lies. The withdrawal telegraphed U.S. weakness around the world and resulted in the… — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) January 13, 2025

Christy Shamblin, whose daughter-in-law, Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, was killed in the bombing, also criticized Biden.

“So sad. Disappointed to see the same head in the sand mentality,” she said in a statement.

“Terrorist attacks are happening. It has absolutely taken Afghanistan back to Taliban rule and armed terrorist groups. Claiming success no one else can see. He should have said NOTHING,” Shamblin said.

“We need problem solving for our national security not hiding behind Ukraine relief and railroads in Africa,” she said.

