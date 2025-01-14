Share
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about his foreign policy achievements in the Ben Franklin Room at the State Department's Harry S. Truman headquarters building in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about his foreign policy achievements in the Ben Franklin Room at the State Department's Harry S. Truman headquarters building in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

'He Is Satan': Gold Star Families Blister Biden After Unreal Afghan Speech

 By Jack Davis  January 14, 2025 at 8:46am
President Joe Biden gave himself a pat on the back Monday for his policy in Afghanistan, infuriating family members of Americans who were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul during the botched 2021 withdrawal.

Calling himself “the first president in decades who’s not leaving a war in Afghanistan to his successor,” Biden said his Afghanistan policy was correct, according to Fox News, saying, “In my view, it was time to end the war and bring our troops home, and we did.”

”By ending the war, we’ve been able to focus our energy and resources on our urgent challenges,” Biden said, according to the New York Post.

After claiming that remaining in Afghanistan would have delighted Russia and China, Biden said that “ending the war was the right thing to do, and I believe history will reflect that.”

During his speech at the State Department, he cited “those brave service members whose lives were lost during the withdrawal” but did not mention the Kabul incident by name.

Biden’s congratulatory self-praise grated on Darin Hoover, father of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who was among the 13 Americans killed in the suicide bombing, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“It blows my mind that he is taking credit for ending the war and being proud of it!!!” Darin Hoover said in a statement.

“WE LOST OUR KIDS for him to think that history will reflect him as this great human being when he is Satan to me,” he wrote.

Hoover said Biden was “100 percent incompetent.”

“He’s a disgusting man who holds ZERO integrity or any respect in my mind and has no idea how it feels to be in our shoes, especially when the withdrawal happened the way it did,” Hoover said. “There was NO need for it to happen that way.”

Christy Shamblin, whose daughter-in-law, Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, was killed in the bombing, also criticized Biden.

“So sad. Disappointed to see the same head in the sand mentality,” she said in a statement.

“Terrorist attacks are happening. It has absolutely taken Afghanistan back to Taliban rule and armed terrorist groups. Claiming success no one else can see. He should have said NOTHING,” Shamblin said.

“We need problem solving for our national security not hiding behind Ukraine relief and railroads in Africa,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
