Sam Smith attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Satanic Grammys Performer Goes Viral Again with Latest Production, And This One's Even Worse

 By Bryan Chai  April 16, 2023 at 1:41pm
He can’t possibly get any worse, right?

Some variation of that thought was uttered across the country when musician Sam Smith first gyrated his hips and tried to sexualize Satan at the Grammys in February.

The performance was succinctly described by GOP Sen. Ted Cruz as “evil.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains imagery that the viewer may find disturbing.

You would think that being called “evil” on Twitter and in public, coupled with the myriad of FCC complaints lodged against that demonic performance, would force Smith to reconsider his messaging.

You’d think wrong.

Are you disgusted by this?

Because he has, somehow, found another level of perverseness to tap into.

The following clip was shared by Oli London, one of more prominent social media influencers fighting against gender dysphoria and the transgender lobby.

WARNING: The following tweet contains imagery that the viewer may find disturbing.

“Last night Sam Smith performed a satanic show filled with sexual references, fetish gear, a strip tease and a grotesque imitation of sex acts on stage while children were in the audience,” London tweeted.

He (very correctly) added: “This is not normal. This is immoral.”

Yes, after all the brouhaha and backlash to his first satanic performance, Smith decided, “What this act really needs is for me to wear less clothes.”

It’s sickening and ludicrous that Smith’s degeneracy is spiraling down so bad that there’s actually something to defend about that Grammys performance.

And yet, here I am typing these words out: At least he was more clothed in February than this latest viral video.

Look, at this point, much ink has already been spilled about Smith regarding his pronoun-peddling nonsense and demonic “music.”

At this point, even if you’re throwing in the towel and labeling Smith a totally lost cause, it’s hard not to wonder what exactly happened to him.

One of the most poignant responses to London’s tweet was a video clip of Smith performing sometime before he embraced Satan.

That clip showed that, at one point, Smith was … normal? And a genuinely talented singer to boot!

Juxtapose that performance with any of his more recent stuff, and it genuinely seems like two completely different people.

If Smith can ever find it in his soul to return to some semblance of normalcy, I will be one of the first to give that music a try. That’s how genuinely impressive that above clip of his older performance was.

But as his music currently stands?

It’s not fit for adults, let alone children, and it needs to go away.

