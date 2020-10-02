Satanic Imagery, Curses Appear with Trump's Tweet on COVID Diagnosis

The public response to President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis went a step beyond the malicious Friday morning, as strange accounts flooded the social media announcement with Satanic imagery and apparent curses.

Trump had taken to Twitter on Thursday evening to directly inform the nation that he and first lady Melania Trump had both contracted the coronavirus and would be quarantining at the White House, effective immediately.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump wrote.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

It was only a few short minutes before the post was inevitably met by fringe left-wing aliases and public opponents of the president weighing in with all kinds of negative remarks.

Some users, however, took things well beyond the sarcastic remark or celebration of the diagnosis, directing foreign language curses and images of Satan toward the president in his sickness.

Seemingly the most common among those responses was a lyric verse or spell, traditionally written in the northwest Indian language of Punjabi.

“The dead are resurrected day and night without anyone knowing,” the users wrote, according to a translation made available by Twitter’s embedded Google Translate feature.

“Take refuge in the madness you are about to endure, or you will be drowned forever by its cold teeth, as it points out.”

ਮਰੇ ਹੋਇਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਨ ਰਾਤ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੇ ਗਿਆਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਗੈਰ ਜੀ ਉਠਾਇਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ. ਜਿਸ ਪਾਗਲਪਨ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਹਿਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ ਉਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਨਾਹ ਲਓ, ਨਹੀਂ ਤਾਂ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਦਾ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਠੰ .ੇ ਦੰਦੀ ਦੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਡੁੱਬ ਜਾਓਗੇ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਇਸ਼ਾਰਾ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ pic.twitter.com/R9MoquQkiK — ru (@barrybunkum) October 2, 2020

ਮਰੇ ਹੋਇਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਨ-ਰਾਤ ਜੀਉਂਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ, ਬਿਨਾ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਪਤਾ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ. ਜਿਸ ਪਾਗਲਪਣ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਹਿਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ ਉਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਨਾਹ ਲਓ, ਜਾਂ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਠੰਡੇ ਦੰਦਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਦਾ ਲਈ ਡੁੱਬ ਜਾਵੋਗੇ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ. pic.twitter.com/W38DJEyVLk — holly (@holly17389676) October 2, 2020

ਮਰੇ ਹੋਇਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਨ ਰਾਤ ਕਿਸੇ ਦੇ ਗਿਆਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਗੈਰ ਜੀ ਉਠਾਇਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ. ਜਿਸ ਪਾਗਲਪਨ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਹਿਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ ਉਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਨਾਹ ਲਓ, ਨਹੀਂ ਤਾਂ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਦਾ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਠੰ .ੇ ਦੰਦੀ ਦੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਡੁੱਬ ਜਾਓਗੇ, ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਇਸ਼ਾਰਾ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ. pic.twitter.com/yowI1FCkEt — Thomas (@ohitsjusttommy) October 2, 2020

Others broke the template, forwarding similar comments and curses in a variety of other languages publicly asking for the “Lord Satan” to empower them to “vanquish the enemies of our freedom and well-being!”

“This curse carries the power of a thousand witches you will never find peace or happiness you will be cursed for centuries,” one user wrote, attaching images that appeared to be of a voodoo puppet doll burning. “The ancestors of each witch will follow you until the end of time old man.”

“Lock your doors because I’m coming to eat ripe babies and feed your dead skin,” another user wrote in a post so sexually suggestive it could not be embedded below.

этот проклятие несет в себе силу тысячи ведьм вы никогда не найдете мира или счастья вы будете прокляты на века, предки каждой ведьмы будут следовать за вами до скончания веков старик pic.twitter.com/HScbOXnhDc — carlie melito (@an_entanglement) October 2, 2020

God of our flesh,

God of our minds,

God of our innermost Will! O mighty Lord Satan,

teach us to become strong and wise!

Teach us to vanquish the enemies

of our freedom and well-being! REGE SATANA! — 𝑟𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑜 (@lucifervause) October 2, 2020

There were, of course, a great many traditionally malicious responses as well, with users making jokes at the first family’s expense, wishing the president ill and advocating a lack of sympathy in response to the administration’s public policy views on the virus.

Outpourings of support and prayer were not absent, however, as prominent establishment media personalities and political opponents of the administration wished the president and first lady a speedy recovery.

