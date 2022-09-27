Satanic Temple Sues Indiana to End Abortion Ban, Legalize Killing of Babies

The recent overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States has quite literally brought the servants of Satan out of the woodwork.

The Satanic Temple — ironically based in Salem, Massachusetts — is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban following the Supreme Court’s decision.

The temple has brought a lawsuit against Indiana Republican Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, claiming the abortion ban “infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution.”

The Satanic Temple, according to WXIN, does not “believe in or worship the biblical Satan. Instead, they venerate ‘the allegorical Satan described in the epic poem “Paradise Lost” — the defender of personal sovereignty against the dictates of religious authority.'”

But true Satan worshipers seem to howl when the supply of innocent blood stops flowing.

The article included the temple’s mission statement, which cites “…benevolence and empathy, rejecting tyrannical authority, advocating practical common sense, opposing injustice and undertaking noble pursuits.”

“The temple is well-known for fighting for equal access to religious rights and challenging institutions that install laws or practices that only adhere to a singular religious belief — most notably Christianity,” according to WXIN.

Much like the real Satan viewed God’s authority as “tyrannical” and rebelled, these same people have rejected God and His law and have been fooled by their fallen master into believing that the murderous and pagan practice of infanticide is “benevolent, empathetic, and noble.”

Isaiah 5:20 says, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness …”

The lawsuit itself is putting forth various “tenets” of the Satanic Temple to support an Indiana woman’s right to an abortion due to her lack of consent in the pregnancy.

Tenet III of the temple uses the classic leftist denial of the rights of the baby, stating, “One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.”

According to WXIN, “Under this tenet, the temple said the fetal tissue carried in the woman’s uterus is not seen as an ‘unborn child,’ as Indiana Code states. Instead, from conception to viability, the fetal tissue is not believed to be imbued with any humanity or existence separate and apart from that of the pregnant woman herself.”

The temple is also leaning on “Tenet V, which states that ‘beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world.'”

Under this tenant, the satanists are rejecting the claim of the abortion ban that life begins at fertilization and are embracing the twisted belief that “a zygote, blastocyst, embryo or nonviable fetus” do not qualify as an “unborn child” but “are seen as part of a woman’s body and not imbued with existence, humanity or spiritual life.”

Worshipers of child-demanding false gods like Moloch, Baal, and Marduk probably believed the same lies of the innocents they were casting into the flames in ancient times.

A child’s heartbeat can be detected by week six within the mother’s womb, which is the real “science.”

But other modern-day satanists are in complete denial of actual science in favor of their deluded religious devotion to their fallen prince of darkness, whether they claim to serve him or not.

Pray that this nation repents of it’s embrace of the forbidden, evil practice of child sacrifice. For every nation that has embraced it — Babylon, Canaan, Carthage, the Aztec, Maya and more — have been brought down by God’s righteous anger towards it.

