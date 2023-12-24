Satanic Terrorist Cult Makes 2024 Endorsement: 'Only Biden-Harris Can Bring About End of History'

Most individuals and organizations endorse presidential candidates because they think the country will improve in some way if the candidate is elected, right?

What happens when a group endorses a candidate because its members believe the candidate will herald in a new Dark Age filled with fear, trembling and gnashing of teeth?

The Order of Nine Angles, a Satanic cult founded in the United Kingdom in the 1970s, according to a BBC report from 2020, has endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket for the 2024 presidential election. Not surprisingly, when Satanists endorse political candidates, they do it for all the wrong reasons.

In what could be written off as a brazen attempt at gaining some cheap notoriety, O9A manages to paint itself as the kind of fools who utter a prophetic phrase or two before falling into the abyss of eternal fire.

On Wednesday, O9A stated on its website that “democracy is failing; worldwide nations are going broke, preparing for war, inundated with refugees, beset by internal refugees, ruled by careerist psychopaths, and perhaps most ominously, electing leaders who are associated with foreign powers.”

There’s more than a little truth in O9A’s observation. The world does appear to be on the brink.

Any Americans in their right mind would presumably want a president who protected democracy, thwarted corruption, avoided war by a show of strength, and controlled the country’s orders. In other words, they would back a presidential ticket that put America first.

Not O9A.

Are you surprised by the endorsement? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (7 Votes) No: 97% (232 Votes)

“We want to rush into the abyss so that the ‘end of history‘ can come to its natural terminus and a new Dark Age will be visited upon the Earth.”

“In this new era,” the endorsement continued “might will make right, the claw and tooth will always be red, and blood will cross the land like an ever-flowing stream. The strong will oppress the weak, the weak will die, and natural selection will resume.”

“This can only happen through weak humanist leadership that will stumble its way into war, famine, recession, terrorism, corruption, and human misery. The suicides will leave before the battles commence …

“Only Biden-Harris can bring about this advancement of history, and therefore, we endorse the Biden-Harris campaign in 2024.”

The way things are going, there’s a chance the O9A could be right. The world is on edge, wars are brewing, the worldwide immigrant/refugee crisis is at a boiling point and it would appear we have a president in bed with foreign powers like China. Electing Biden to a second term would be like courting the mother of all disasters.

Electing a Republican president in 2024 might screw up O9A’s plan.

“The last thing we want right now is one of these Christian band-aid do-gooders like Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswarmy, Chris Christie, Donald Trump, and Ron DeSantis to take over and fix things.”

Ramaswamy’s not Christian. He’s Hindu. The fact that O9A fudged it makes the group look like comic book villains more at home on “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle” than on the world stage.

On the other hand, the group has surfaced in disturbing news reports involving pedophilia and terrorism. In 2020, a U.S. Army Pvt. Ethan Melzer was indicted by the Justice Department on charges of sending details about his unit’s movement to the group, which was planning to attack the American soldiers. Melzer was sentenced in March to 45 years in prison, ABC News reported.

Should O9A get its wish for the end of history, its members and all unhinged evil-doers will get free tickets on a fast train to hell.

In the meantime, Christians would like to go on living, preferably in a working representative republic with the traditional American values of God, family and country.

There are a lot more Christians than Satanists in America. There’s still hope if they vote Old Joe right out of office.

This Christmas, we’re offering $10 off The Western Journal’s most popular membership options, no strings attached. We’re doing this because we want to offer our readers a small gift during the Christmas season, and also because Big Tech’s death grip on conservative publishers is tightening daily. At this point, roughly 90 percent of advertisers have blackballed conservative publishers. Facebook has obliterated entire conservative businesses by destroying their traffic. Conservatives like you and publications like The Western Journal are being hunted to extinction by the Big Tech tyrants. But together we can fight back and, believe it or not, we can win. When you get a Western Journal membership, you’re not just getting a bunch of perks like access to ALL of our content — news, commentary and premium articles — and a radically reduced number of ads. You’re also directly, tangibly supporting journalists who actually do real journalism — they print the truth and they hold the elites accountable. Can we count on you to join? Most membership options cost less than one cup of Starbucks coffee each month, and we’re also giving a great discount right now. I hope you will team up with us. Together, we can defy the Big Tech tyrants and spread the truth that the elites in America desperately want silenced. Whether you join or not, I wish you a very… … Merry Christmas, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. If you prefer, a simple direct donation can be made here. Again, thank you and Merry Christmas!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.