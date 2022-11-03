The city of Tyler, Texas, found itself hosting a “Pagan Pride Fest” Saturday, which lured many a family to it with seemingly innocent attractions like face painting and trick-or-treating events for children, according to local news sources.

However, concerned local church members gathered to form an army of prayer warriors the day before the event.

“We didn’t come down to be combative, we didn’t come down to bash anyone’s religion, but we wanted to stand as believers and pray,” W.O.W Church Pastor Donnell Walder told Tyler news station KETK-TV.

Some of the church members who showed up to pray before the event walked around the square, blessing the area as the rain fell.

“Anytime the rain does not stop the believers from gathering, I’m always pleased. I’m always happy,” Walder told KETK.

Lauren Ethredge-Langas, a member of Church of the Pines in Tyler, told the news outlet, “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event tomorrow and just pray and exercise our freedom of religion.

“As a Christian, we’re called to a spiritual battleground and I think this is an opportunity to exercise our strength in our relationship with Christ,” she continued.

The Halloween-themed festival was a bait-and-switch plotted by satanists to involve people in rituals far more sinister than dressing up or bobbing for apples.

One of the heresies that the satanists hosted was a ceremony that centered on something the heathens called “unbaptism” according to an article by KETK.

The Satanic Temple is “unbaptizing” people for $10 each. pic.twitter.com/XdyzUgRX4g — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 29, 2022

The certificate of “unbaptism” stated that “all bonds of servitude have been broken. Power and agency have been restored. Thyself is thy master. Hail Satan!”

The Satanic Temple is performing “unbaptisims”. After an upside down cross is drawn on their forehead they chant “Hail Satan”. pic.twitter.com/22ejzesxLb — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) October 29, 2022

According to some news outlets that ran the story, these satanists do not associate themselves with traditional worshipers of the deceiver depicted in the Christian Bible. KXAN-TV even published a complete list of The Stanic Temple’s tenets, which don’t mention Satan at all but instead include innocuous-sounding statements such as, “One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.”

Despite their claims, they fall into the same contradictions to the Word of God and blaspheme its tenets as did the satan of the Bible.

According to Faithwire, “… Satanists were seemingly commingling Saturday with ‘spiritualists’ and witches, those who … worship and/or call upon demonic forces.”

Do you think satan has been loosed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (555 Votes) No: 7% (40 Votes)

The degenerate equivalent of “priests” who performed the unbaptism ceremonies were dressed in black flowing robes and black, horned headdresses that are typically associated with the demonic depiction of Satan.

The certificates of unbaptism they were handing out also bore the image of the pentagram and other symbols of classic satanism. They even proclaimed, “Hail, Satan!” as part of the ceremony.

The certificates assigned participants’ names to a piece of paper that directly blasphemes the act of the washing away of sins, which is required for salvation.

According to John 3:5, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God.”

Mark 16:16 in support says, “Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned.”

The blasphemy of the satanic certificate also claims that the “bonds of servitude have been broken” despite God’s word which states that the sacrifice of Jesus was meant to set us free.

Galatians 5:13 states, “For you were called to freedom, brothers. Only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another.”

Not only are we set free from religious bondage, we are called to love and serve one another, while the satanists are claiming we are in bondage for supporting pro-life institutions that protect unborn babies from slaughter.

Those deceived by the deceiver never fail to amuse us in their arrogant displays of folly.

It is disturbing, however, to see so many willingly and happily signing their names to a certificate that pledges them to an eternity of suffering and erases their names from the book of life.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.