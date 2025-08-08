Share
News
A satellite image taken on April 5, 2024, shows the Erez border crossing between southern Israel and the Gaza Strip.
A satellite image taken on April 5, 2024, shows the Erez border crossing between southern Israel and the Gaza Strip. (©2024 Maxar Technologies - AFP / Getty Images)

Satellite Images Appear to Show Israel Is Up to Something Big

 By Jack Davis  August 8, 2025 at 6:01am
Share

Satellite images indicate Israel is massing troops and supplies near its border with Gaza.

NBC reported that sources it did not name said the buildup signified that a ground invasion could be near.

The movement came as Israel’s security cabinet called for taking control of Gaza City, according to The New York Times.

The early Friday approval followed Thursday comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he indicated that he wanted Israel to control Gaza, from which Hamas terrorists emerged on Oct. 7, 2023, to slaughter and kidnap Israeli civilians.

The plan, as approved, calls for a victory over Hamas and providing aid to civilians “outside the combat zones,” according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.


Do you support Netanyahu’s plan to occupy Gaza?

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid called the decision “a disaster that will lead to many more disasters,” according to the Times of Israel, adding that the decision is a “complete contradiction to the opinion of the military and security ranks.”

The future of Gaza has provoked sharp words between Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, according to NBC, which quoted sources as saying Trump shouted at Netanyahu during a call.

NBC’s report said the call came last month after Trump contradicted Netanyahu’s claim that there was no hunger in Gaza.

According to NBC’s unnamed sources, Netanyahu said Hamas was fabricating atrocious stories of hunger.

Trump reportedly then interrupted and told Netanyahu, yelling at one point, that his aides confirmed to him that starvation was taking place in Gaza.

A “former U.S. officials briefed on the call” said, it was “a direct, mostly one-way conversation about the status of humanitarian aid” in which Trump “was doing most of the talking.”

Related:
Netanyahu Announces Israel's Plan for Gaza: Not Occupation, Freedom

“The U.S. not only feels like the situation is dire, but they own it because of GHF,” the former official said, speaking of the Gaza Humanitarian Fund.

On Tuesday, Trump was asked about Israel occupying Gaza.

“I really can’t say,” he said when asked about a military occupation. “That’s going to be pretty much up to Israel.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Netanyahu Announces Israel's Plan for Gaza: Not Occupation, Freedom
Texas House Blocks Pay for AWOL Dems, Abbott Warns GOP Could Go Even Bigger
Elon Musk Made Odd $5 Million Donation Right Before Reigniting Feud with Donald Trump: Report
Trump Executive Order Opens Up a Whole New World of Possibilities for Your 401(k)
Wisconsin Police Working Devil's Lake Homicide Looking at Devil's Den Double-Murder Suspect in Arkansas
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation