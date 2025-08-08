Satellite Images Appear to Show Israel Is Up to Something Big

Satellite images indicate Israel is massing troops and supplies near its border with Gaza.

NBC reported that sources it did not name said the buildup signified that a ground invasion could be near.

The movement came as Israel’s security cabinet called for taking control of Gaza City, according to The New York Times.

Israel is about to enter and fully occupy Gaza City to end the war. The security cabinet laid out 5 principles: • Disarmament of Hamas.

• Return of all hostages.

• Demilitarisation of Gaza.

• Israeli security control of Gaza.

Israel is about to enter and fully occupy Gaza City to end the war. The security cabinet laid out 5 principles: • Disarmament of Hamas.

The early Friday approval followed Thursday comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he indicated that he wanted Israel to control Gaza, from which Hamas terrorists emerged on Oct. 7, 2023, to slaughter and kidnap Israeli civilians.

The plan, as approved, calls for a victory over Hamas and providing aid to civilians “outside the combat zones,” according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

🔥 Israel will take full military control of Gaza. Netanyahu just made it official: Hamas will be removed — permanently.

🔥 Israel will take full military control of Gaza. Netanyahu just made it official: Hamas will be removed — permanently.

The terror state will be no more. And the left is panicking.





Opposition Leader Yair Lapid called the decision “a disaster that will lead to many more disasters,” according to the Times of Israel, adding that the decision is a “complete contradiction to the opinion of the military and security ranks.”

The future of Gaza has provoked sharp words between Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, according to NBC, which quoted sources as saying Trump shouted at Netanyahu during a call.

NBC’s report said the call came last month after Trump contradicted Netanyahu’s claim that there was no hunger in Gaza.

According to NBC’s unnamed sources, Netanyahu said Hamas was fabricating atrocious stories of hunger.

Trump reportedly then interrupted and told Netanyahu, yelling at one point, that his aides confirmed to him that starvation was taking place in Gaza.

A “former U.S. officials briefed on the call” said, it was “a direct, mostly one-way conversation about the status of humanitarian aid” in which Trump “was doing most of the talking.”

Benjamin Netanyahu: "Hamas monsters starves the hostages like the Nazis starved the Jews. Hamas doesn't want a deal. They want to break us. But we won't break. We will free the hostages and destroy Hamas, and Gaza will never be a threat to Israel again"

“The U.S. not only feels like the situation is dire, but they own it because of GHF,” the former official said, speaking of the Gaza Humanitarian Fund.

On Tuesday, Trump was asked about Israel occupying Gaza.

“I really can’t say,” he said when asked about a military occupation. “That’s going to be pretty much up to Israel.”

