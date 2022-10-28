Parler Share
News

'Saturday Night Live' Alum Rushed to Hospital After Being Viciously Attacked Outside NYC Comedy Club

 By George Upper  October 28, 2022 at 6:12am
Gov. Kathy Hochul is apparently convinced that crime isn’t a voting issue for New York voters this year; her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, disagrees.

So, probably, does former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chris Redd after he was brutally punched in the face Wednesday night outside a Greenwich Village comedy club.

Redd was walking along the sidewalk from his vehicle to the Comedy Cellar when two men in face masks apparently punched him. He immediately collapsed to the ground.

The attack was caught by a nearby surveillance camera.



And someone at the scene captured part of the aftermath on their cellphone.



According to TMZ, Redd was wearing a chain by New York jewelry designer Greg Yuna that one of the suspects grabbed before running away. However, the chain was designed to come apart, which it did, falling into the street. Redd reportedly recovered it at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

“He had his nose cracked — not broken, but split — and a lot of blood was coming out,” Fabrizio Cavallacci, who owns Cafe Reggio next door, told WPIX.

Is crime out of control in Democrat-run cities?

“A whole bunch of people gathered there, and they really bashed the poor guy,” said Cavallacci, who was outside when the attack happened. “He was really bleeding a lot, a lot.”

Luckily, police were nearby, and bystanders jumped in immediately to help.

Meanwhile, Cavallacci said he saw two men in face masks running down McDougal Street, where the attack happened, just after Redd hit the pavement. He said that crimes like this one were occurring in the area more frequently.

“Here in this neighborhood, things like this happen pretty often,” he told WPIX.

Gov. Hochul, meanwhile, appears not to care about crime rates in New York City — or even to understand why anyone would. Her statements during Tuesday night’s debate with Zeldin probably sound pretty tone-deaf to Chris Redd right now.

“This governor, who still, to this moment — what are we, about halfway through the debate? — she still hasn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes,” Zeldin said.

“Anyone who commits a crime under our laws,” Hochul responded, “especially with the change we made to bail, has consequences.”

At which point it was clear that she still hadn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes. “Consequences”? She sounds like an irresolute parent unwilling to give a spanking to a spoiled toddler in desperate need of one. But she managed to make it worse.

“I don’t know why that’s so important to you,” she added.

Maybe because he thinks it’s important to the people of New York? Maybe, just maybe, because it is important to the people of New York?

I wonder if these videos will cause Hochul to re-think her position on crime in New York City. They seem likely to make some New York City Democrats re-think their positions on Kathy Hochul.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Conversation