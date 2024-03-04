'Saturday Night Live' Skewers Biden and His Inner Circle of Spin Doctors in Scathing Opening Sketch

Famed WW2 American Broadcast Journalist Edward Murrow famously stated that the best propaganda was the truth: “To be persuasive, we must be believable; to be believable, we must be credible; to be creditable, we must be truthful; it is as simple as that.”

Fast forward to 2024 and the propaganda surrounding Joe Biden being fit for office.

The left claims that Joe Biden is exceptionally fit for office. It is almost insulting even to question his health. After all, we are told how, behind the scenes, he runs circles around his administration and how sharp he is.

We are constantly told this propaganda despite our eyes seeing an older man who is tired, weak, incompetent, and must have nightmares every time he sees a staircase.

Well, the tide is starting to shift dramatically.

The Praetorian guard media are starting to turn on Biden. A couple of weeks ago, the New York Times questioned if he should run for office. This week, we saw another elite source turn on Joe Biden — “Saturday Night Live.”

Do you know how bad things have to get before “Saturday Night Live” seriously mocks a liberal, let alone a president running for re-election in an election year?

During their opening sketch on Saturday, the “SNL” actors did an interview skit with Dana Bash from CNN interviewing several supporters of the Biden, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and Draymond Green. Each took turns to say something more outrageous about how amazingly fit the president was.

It started with Newsom stating the president was some whizkid on technology, programming things himself, and ended with Draymond Green sharing how Biden dunked on him.

“I understand people care about the president’s age, but what they should care about is his record. Look at what Joe Biden has done for America. He’s created more jobs than any president in history, inflation is down, the Shamrock Shake is back, and Beyonce has gone country,” the fake Newsom began — clearly even the “SNL” writers don’t think that Biden’s record is strong enough to brag about.

After a few more anecdotes from Newsom, an unconvinced Bash turned to Jean-Pierre, who offered her two cents: “Behind closed doors, [Biden’s] a whirlwind.”

Jean-Pierre then walked the audience through the daily schedule of “the most vigorous man I’ve ever known,” which included leading a Soulcycle class, playing a 2-minute game of speed chess, competing in a push up contest with the Joint Chiefs, and riding the train — a clear jab at Biden’s numerous stories of Amtrak.

Still unconvinced of Biden’s ability to lead, Bash then interviewed Mayorkas, who claimed Biden “wiped him out” over the weekend.

“We went down to the border town of Brownsville, Texas, and Joe went into beast mode,” an animated Mayorkas continued, describing how Biden “parkoured to the top of the border wall,” “front flipped into the Rio Grande,” and left the river “with a fish in his mouth.”

“With all due respect, it doesn’t fit reality,” Bash replied.

Finally she moved on the Green, who began his interview with “behind closed door, [Biden] is strong.”

“Did you know he dunked on me?” Green continued. “He windmilled in my face. And he talked about, ‘Yeah, next time, young blood.'”

The “SNL” Bash remained unconvinced, claiming all parties were exaggerating, before Biden was called on Facetime, where he quickly hung up due to his lack of technological savvy.

And the sketch ended.

The entire sketch can be viewed below:







The skit is not funny; it has zero laugh lines and is only newsworthy because a show known for its liberal overtones dared to mock their president. The left have put themselves in a horrific position for 2024. It is clear they do not want Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump, but he is the only serious candidate in the primary elections.

Their only realistic option is to replace him at the Democratic Convention in the summer. Can you imagine the headlines of replacing a sitting president who won the primary contest? If the left follows this path, it will be comical to watch and will have the party in disarray.

However, the right must thread carefully.

Just because the left is a disaster does not guarantee a victory for Donald Trump and the right. If you need proof, look at the elections of both 2020 and 2022. Now is not the time to let the left implode and think you can pick up the pieces and win.

NOW IS THE TIME TO BE BOLD!

Now is the time to do what Trump should have done in 2020 and what the right should have done in 2022.

Now is the time to put a nail in the coffin of modern-day extreme leftism.

Now is the time to ask the bold question of what it means to be a Republican in 2024.

Now is the time to ask what will actually defeat this extreme leftism in 2024.

The ruling class of the GOP will make the case for doing nothing, not upsetting people, being squishy, not giving defined answers, and just being “moderate,” so we can be a big tent party.

What person gets genuinely inspired by that? How can that defeat anything?

Alternatively, Americans can wake up and be the people they were meant to be again. The right can follow the inspirational leadership of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and Abraham Lincoln.

Americans can be who they were meant to be at birth — inspirational citizens, freedom-loving constitutional conservatives. What does that look like?

It means understanding exactly why America changed the world and how it happened because of a core set of first principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. These principles made America a shiny city on a hill that overcame everything from the English at its founding, to Nazism, to Communism and can overcome this modern-day failed leftist ideology.

If you believe and promote these principles, constitutional conservatives will be the big tent party and win elections for years.

Countless books will be written about this comeback story. Your kids and grandkids will thank you for standing for principles when America needed it most.

