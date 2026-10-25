Saturday Night Mass Shooting Near Football Stadium: 6 Children Shot, 12 Total on Busy Homecoming Weekend

Florida A&M University’s homecoming weekend was rocked by a mass shooting late Saturday.

Multiple outlets reported 12 individuals were shot near the university’s stadium in Tallahassee.

As of early Sunday morning, no arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.

Fox News reported that among the 12 individuals shot were six children.

The university published a message addressing the shooting shortly after it took place.

Our hearts are with the victims and everyone affected by tonight’s incident on Perry Street. Please avoid the area as Tallahassee police investigate. Read the University’s statement below and follow official University channels for updates. https://t.co/n4yPinLPh9 — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) October 25, 2026

“The University is aware of an incident that occurred near campus on Perry Street on the evening of October 24. The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene and actively investigating the situation,” the post said.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident. While the campus remains safe, individuals are encouraged to avoid the area to allow law enforcement to conduct its investigation.”

Eleven of the victims suffered from gunshot wounds and “at least three had serious injuries,” per local WKMG-TV.

Five victims have been released from the hospital.

Another six remain hospitalized, and one of those six is reportedly in critical condition.

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