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Red and blue police lights flash at a crime scene.
Red and blue police lights flash at a crime scene. (Ajax9 / Getty Images)

Saturday Night Mass Shooting Near Football Stadium: 6 Children Shot, 12 Total on Busy Homecoming Weekend

 By Michael Austin  October 25, 2026 at 7:50am
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Florida A&M University’s homecoming weekend was rocked by a mass shooting late Saturday.

Multiple outlets reported 12 individuals were shot near the university’s stadium in Tallahassee.

As of early Sunday morning, no arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.

Fox News reported that among the 12 individuals shot were six children.

The university published a message addressing the shooting shortly after it took place.

“The University is aware of an incident that occurred near campus on Perry Street on the evening of October 24. The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene and actively investigating the situation,” the post said.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident. While the campus remains safe, individuals are encouraged to avoid the area to allow law enforcement to conduct its investigation.”

Eleven of the victims suffered from gunshot wounds and “at least three had serious injuries,” per local WKMG-TV.

Five victims have been released from the hospital.

Another six remain hospitalized, and one of those six is reportedly in critical condition.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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